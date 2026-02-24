All the celebrities and girl groups who’ve shown support for Manon after she ‘leaves’ KATSEYE

2 hours ago

Manon, a member of the girl group KATSEYE, announced a hiatus from the group, and now many celebrities are coming out in support of her as she “leaves”.

The 23-year-old has been a member of KATSEYE since its inception in 2023, and she was a standout talent during the Netflix competition show Dream Academy and the documentary Pop Star Academy. But recently, she’s announced a hiatus from the group due to “health reasons”.

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” the statement said in part.

But since dropping this revelation, the singer has liked multiple Instagram posts, hinting that the real reason she’s taking a break from the group is that she feels undervalued as the only black member. Her boyfriend also shared an Instagram Story about the article, adding to the rumour.

Now, multiple Black female celebrities have shown support for Manon on social media.

Pussycat Dolls member Melody posted a picture of Manon on her Instagram.

“We see you,” the caption said.

Manon has since liked the post, hinting at there being a darker reason behind her departure.

Our favourite online queen SZA commented a hug emoji and said: “Perfect girl.”

She’s also liked several videos that implied Manon was mistreated while with KATSEYE.

Singer, dancer and actress Chloe Bailey left a message in her Discord server which said: “I’m sad about Manon”

Normani and Leigh Anne, two singers from iconic girl groups Fifth Harmony and Little Mix, also followed Manon after she hinted at the “real” reason she did.

Besides her social media activity, Manon hasn’t shared any further statements about her hiatus, how long it will last, or whether she plans to leave KATSEYE permanently.

