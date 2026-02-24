The Tab

All the celebrities and girl groups who’ve shown support for Manon after she ‘leaves’ KATSEYE

She’s got some icons backing her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Manon, a member of the girl group KATSEYE, announced a hiatus from the group, and now many celebrities are coming out in support of her as she “leaves”.

The 23-year-old has been a member of KATSEYE since its inception in 2023, and she was a standout talent during the Netflix competition show Dream Academy and the documentary Pop Star Academy. But recently, she’s announced a hiatus from the group due to “health reasons”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by manon (@meretmanon)

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” the statement said in part.

But since dropping this revelation, the singer has liked multiple Instagram posts, hinting that the real reason she’s taking a break from the group is that she feels undervalued as the only black member. Her boyfriend also shared an Instagram Story about the article, adding to the rumour.

Now, multiple Black female celebrities have shown support for Manon on social media.

Pussycat Dolls member Melody posted a picture of Manon on her Instagram.

“We see you,” the caption said.

Manon has since liked the post, hinting at there being a darker reason behind her departure.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Our favourite online queen SZA commented a hug emoji and said: “Perfect girl.”

She’s also liked several videos that implied Manon was mistreated while with KATSEYE.

Singer, dancer and actress Chloe Bailey left a message in her Discord server which said: “I’m sad about Manon”

Normani and Leigh Anne, two singers from iconic girl groups Fifth Harmony and Little Mix, also followed Manon after she hinted at the “real” reason she did.

Besides her social media activity, Manon hasn’t shared any further statements about her hiatus, how long it will last, or whether she plans to leave KATSEYE permanently.

Featured image via Instagram

Latest

King’s College London student lights Paralympic flame ahead of Winter Games

Isabella Zbucki

The torch will now be transported 2,000km across Europe to Italy

10 ball themes Durham students actually want to see

May Thomson

One for the ball committees x

All the celebrities and girl groups who’ve shown support for Manon after she ‘leaves’ KATSEYE

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s got some icons backing her

Scott Leanne real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

They didn’t get the £50k, but Scott and Leanne were the real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

Suchismita Ghosh

I’ll miss seeing them on screen

uk universities fewer applications than used to goldsmiths university of london then like a student in london

The 25 UK universities that get drastically fewer applications than they used to

Claudia Cox

Erm, nobody wants to go to uni in Bournemouth anymore

Clues Maya hates Love Island All Stars 2026 girls

All the clues that prove Maya secretly hates these three Love Island All Stars 2026 girlies

Suchismita Ghosh

She is so real for this

Every grim item left inside Epstein’s abandoned private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’

Hebe Hancock

It’s been left to rot

Leeds Beckett University alumni win BAFTA for Best British Short Animation

Isabel Bailham

Former Leeds Beckett students take home prestigious accolade

My excuse for not doing the group project was cancer

Olivia Isaacs

Navigating university life with a cancer diagnosis

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

