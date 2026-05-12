Woman shares exactly what it’s really like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis

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A woman has shared a TikTok answering the question we didn’t know we had until now: What is it actually like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis? You know what? I’m listening.

Previously, the man who believes he has the world’s smallest p*nis spoke out about his daily struggles. He said his s*x life is one of the hardest things. 36-year-old Michael, who is from the US, has always been pretty open about his medical condition. He believes his length is less than an inch. He was officially told he had a microp*nis, which in scientific terms is one that measures shorter than three inches.

“The biggest challenges I’ve faced [are] having a s*xual relationship and still being a virgin and being able to talk about it openly because of how embarrassing of a topic it is,” he said.

Now, a woman has spoken out to share the experience from the other side. What it’s like to be a woman sleeping with a man who has a microp*nis.

Dawn admitted that when she first saw the man in question get it all out, she thought he just was “not all the way there yet”. She said in her video: “I kind of keep doing my thing. I’m not a quitter…I will not judge. This is just out of my wheelhouse. I’ve never experienced anything like this. We’re gonna keep going.”

She admitted the deed wasn’t exactly easy, and said it “got to the point” where he had no choice but to ask her to “get on top”.

“I’m a trooper,” Dawn said. “So I got on top.” Despite thinking he might warm up, nothing happened.

“It literally guys…still hasn’t changed,” Dawn explained, and brutally gestured the small size. “There’s nothing I can… I can’t work with that. It doesn’t go in. Genuinely, I don’t know, it was like friction at this point.”

Despite what turned out to be an awkward encounter, Dawn felt empathy for the man. She said he was “sweet” and she had “no judgement” towards him.

Dawn concluded: “It was just… I’d never experienced that before and I don’t know the chances of me ever experiencing that again. It’s gotta be a microp*nis right? I saw one in the wild, that’s pretty f*cking cool.”

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