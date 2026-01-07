The Tab

Man with world’s smallest p*nis heartbreakingly reveals what his condition means he can’t do

He is the same length as a garden pea

Hayley Soen | Trends

The man who holds the record for the smallest p*nis in the world has been speaking out more about his condition and how it affects his life.

Michael Phillips has been diagnosed with a microp*nis, and has shared updates on his condition throughout his life. He has a length of 0.38 inches, and holds a Guinness world record. For reference, his p*nis is the same length as a garden pea.

38-year-old Michael, who is from the US, has previously posted on Instagram all about his issue. “Not everyone knows this but I unfortunately got stuck with a microp*nis condition being less than one inch,” he said in one post.

Now, he’s spoken out in an interview. On This Morning, it was said Michael is “unable to be intimate” and has had to use fat injections to try and overcome the condition. These were unsuccessful.

man with world's smallest p*nis

via ITV

“I can’t go out and have a one night stand,” Michael explained. “But it also affects your ability to use the restroom with confidence.” Michael then went on to add that he is unable to urinate standing up, and “even sitting down can be tricky with cleaning up and everything.”

Michael said he requires a stall to go to the toilet, which especially in public toilets and at events, is very rarely an option.

He added he’s “tried everything” when it comes to dating, and still hasn’t made it work when it comes to either being upfront about his condition, or waiting until things are more serious to bring it up. “Sometimes you don’t say anything at all,” he admitted.

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

Michael said he is still hopeful he might meet someone to share his life with, who doesn’t think being intimate is important. “I’ve learned there’s a huge population out there who just don’t care about that sort of thing,” he said.

Michael previously talked about getting surgery to enlarge his p*nis, and the struggles he has in life. “It impacted relationships in the sense that, while there may be women out there totally accepting and wouldn’t mind, the process you have to go through and many times you have to explain your situation to new women has left me just avoiding them altogether,” he said.

“The biggest challenges I’ve faced [are] having a s*xual relationship and still being a virgin and being able to talk about it openly because of how embarrassing of a topic it is.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: News US Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Bonnie Blue challenge

Not again! One year on, Bonnie Blue is doing ANOTHER 1,000 men challenge with a gross twist

Matt Barr

Man with world’s biggest p*nis suffered a serious injury as a result of his absolute whopper

Man with smallest manhood speaks about struggle

Man with officially the world’s smallest p*nis opens up about his hardest struggle in life

Latest
rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas