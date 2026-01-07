Man with world’s smallest p*nis heartbreakingly reveals what his condition means he can’t do

3 hours ago

The man who holds the record for the smallest p*nis in the world has been speaking out more about his condition and how it affects his life.

Michael Phillips has been diagnosed with a microp*nis, and has shared updates on his condition throughout his life. He has a length of 0.38 inches, and holds a Guinness world record. For reference, his p*nis is the same length as a garden pea.

38-year-old Michael, who is from the US, has previously posted on Instagram all about his issue. “Not everyone knows this but I unfortunately got stuck with a microp*nis condition being less than one inch,” he said in one post.

Now, he’s spoken out in an interview. On This Morning, it was said Michael is “unable to be intimate” and has had to use fat injections to try and overcome the condition. These were unsuccessful.

“I can’t go out and have a one night stand,” Michael explained. “But it also affects your ability to use the restroom with confidence.” Michael then went on to add that he is unable to urinate standing up, and “even sitting down can be tricky with cleaning up and everything.”

Michael said he requires a stall to go to the toilet, which especially in public toilets and at events, is very rarely an option.

He added he’s “tried everything” when it comes to dating, and still hasn’t made it work when it comes to either being upfront about his condition, or waiting until things are more serious to bring it up. “Sometimes you don’t say anything at all,” he admitted.

Michael said he is still hopeful he might meet someone to share his life with, who doesn’t think being intimate is important. “I’ve learned there’s a huge population out there who just don’t care about that sort of thing,” he said.

Michael previously talked about getting surgery to enlarge his p*nis, and the struggles he has in life. “It impacted relationships in the sense that, while there may be women out there totally accepting and wouldn’t mind, the process you have to go through and many times you have to explain your situation to new women has left me just avoiding them altogether,” he said.

“The biggest challenges I’ve faced [are] having a s*xual relationship and still being a virgin and being able to talk about it openly because of how embarrassing of a topic it is.”

