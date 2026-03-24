Bridgerton reveals the Spotify playlist each character would listen to, and they’re so vibey

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Someone’s Spotify playlist says a lot about them, and the Bridgerton characters are no exception. Some of the Netflix cast members have come up with a list of songs they think their characters would listen to, if they had Spotify in the Regency era, that is. So, here’s what’s on their Spotify playlists, from Hyacinth to Lady Danbury.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

Pure Heroine – Lorde

Trampoline – Ruby Roberts

Dreams – The Cranberries

to hell with it – PinkPantheress

Sofia – Clairo

“I think getting into the character of Hyacinth involves blasting good music, led by female voices, to put me in high spirits and to wake me up from early mornings! I can picture Hyacinth dancing around in her dressing room to these songs,” Florence Hunt told Shondaland.

Sophie Baek

Know That You Are Loved – Cleo Sol

What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish

Being Alive – Stephen Sondheim

See You – Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen

The top song on Sophie’s playlist is a South Korean track which Yerin Ha said is like Sophie’s “theme song” – to “remind herself that she is loved and lovable”.

Speaking about the Billie Eilish track, the actress added: “It’s such a powerful song that I think a lot of women relate to. Especially for Sophie remembering her childhood with her father and then her life turning upside down the moment he passes. Feeling hopeless, feeling like she is incapable of being loved, missing her youth and what it’s like being a woman in this world. However, with a bit of imagination, you can find hope.”

Rosamund Li

Drama – aespa

Sympathy is a knife – Charlie xcx

jealousy, jealousy – Olivia Rodrigo

Washing Machine Heart – mitski

It’s ok I’m ok – Tate McRae

THE GREATEST – Billie Eilish

執迷不悔 – F aye Wong

Girl, so confusing – Charli xcx

Bitter – Chappell Roan

Making the bed – Olivia Rodrigo

Sun Bleached Flies – Ethel Cain

“My overall concept when making this playlist was to remember that despite the heightened stakes, Rosamund is just a teenage girl going through teenage girl things. I wanted all the yearning, the glitter, the angst, the introspection. As the playlist progresses, we peer behind Rosamund’s barbed exterior to see her mushy and messy insides, and by the end we’re left with her rawest self. I found this angle to be my easiest way into her character,” Michelle Mao said.

Lady Danbury

Angelitos Negros – Roberta Flack

Change (Makes You Want To Hustle) – Donald Byrd

A London Symphony: II Lento – Ralph Vaughan Williams, Sir Henry J. Wood, Queens Hall Orchestra

Someday We’ll All Be Free – Donny Hathaway

Actress Adjoa Andrah gave each song a mantra for Lady Danbury: “For encouragement — life can change,” “For affirmation — we are all beautiful,” “For boldness — take your space,” “For alertness — all that London sees” and “For hope — keep holding our nerve, people”.

Alice Mondrich

Know Better (feat. CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80) – Janelle Monáe

Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am – Fela Kuti

Everybody Rise – Busta Rhymes

Night of Arará – Miki Ikhifa and Nubalix

ANTHEM – KAMAUU

GARDEN – KAMAUU

The Real – Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes

Pressure – Original Coffee

Emma Naomi said this playlist is an “attempt to find Alice’s sense of groundedness as the social expectations around her change this season”.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix