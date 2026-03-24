Bridgerton reveals the Spotify playlist each character would listen to, and they’re so vibey
Living for Hyacinth’s
Someone’s Spotify playlist says a lot about them, and the Bridgerton characters are no exception. Some of the Netflix cast members have come up with a list of songs they think their characters would listen to, if they had Spotify in the Regency era, that is. So, here’s what’s on their Spotify playlists, from Hyacinth to Lady Danbury.
Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Pure Heroine – Lorde
- Trampoline – Ruby Roberts
- Dreams – The Cranberries
- to hell with it – PinkPantheress
- Sofia – Clairo
“I think getting into the character of Hyacinth involves blasting good music, led by female voices, to put me in high spirits and to wake me up from early mornings! I can picture Hyacinth dancing around in her dressing room to these songs,” Florence Hunt told Shondaland.
Sophie Baek
- Know That You Are Loved – Cleo Sol
- What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
- Being Alive – Stephen Sondheim
- See You – Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen
The top song on Sophie’s playlist is a South Korean track which Yerin Ha said is like Sophie’s “theme song” – to “remind herself that she is loved and lovable”.
Speaking about the Billie Eilish track, the actress added: “It’s such a powerful song that I think a lot of women relate to. Especially for Sophie remembering her childhood with her father and then her life turning upside down the moment he passes. Feeling hopeless, feeling like she is incapable of being loved, missing her youth and what it’s like being a woman in this world. However, with a bit of imagination, you can find hope.”
Rosamund Li
- Drama – aespa
- Sympathy is a knife – Charlie xcx
- jealousy, jealousy – Olivia Rodrigo
- Washing Machine Heart – mitski
- It’s ok I’m ok – Tate McRae
- THE GREATEST – Billie Eilish
- 執迷不悔 – Faye Wong
- Girl, so confusing – Charli xcx
- Bitter – Chappell Roan
- Making the bed – Olivia Rodrigo
- Sun Bleached Flies – Ethel Cain
“My overall concept when making this playlist was to remember that despite the heightened stakes, Rosamund is just a teenage girl going through teenage girl things. I wanted all the yearning, the glitter, the angst, the introspection. As the playlist progresses, we peer behind Rosamund’s barbed exterior to see her mushy and messy insides, and by the end we’re left with her rawest self. I found this angle to be my easiest way into her character,” Michelle Mao said.
Lady Danbury
- Angelitos Negros – Roberta Flack
- Change (Makes You Want To Hustle) – Donald Byrd
- A London Symphony: II Lento – Ralph Vaughan Williams, Sir Henry J. Wood, Queens Hall Orchestra
- Someday We’ll All Be Free – Donny Hathaway
Alice Mondrich
- Know Better (feat. CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80) – Janelle Monáe
- Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am – Fela Kuti
- Everybody Rise – Busta Rhymes
- Night of Arará – Miki Ikhifa and Nubalix
- ANTHEM – KAMAUU
- GARDEN – KAMAUU
- The Real – Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes
- Pressure – Original Coffee
Emma Naomi said this playlist is an “attempt to find Alice’s sense of groundedness as the social expectations around her change this season”.
Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.
Featured image credit: Netflix