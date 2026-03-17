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This beloved British TV icon has unexpectedly landed a cameo in Bridgerton season five

She’ll ‘steal every scene’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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There may soon be a new lady causing chaos in the ton, because a huge British TV favourite has revealed she could be popping up in season five of Bridgerton.

Yes, really.

Daytime TV presenter and national treasure Alison Hammond has hinted she’s landed a small role in the upcoming fifth series of the hit Bridgerton, and apparently the show’s bosses already think she’ll completely steal the show.

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According to The Sun, the beloved host of This Morning is being lined up for a cameo when the Netflix period drama returns. Production on the new season is expected to start soon, which means the ton could be about to get a lot louder.

If anyone deserves to wander around in a giant Regency gown causing drama, it’s her.

She’s already a massive fan of the show, which is based on the novels by Julia Quinn, and has never hidden the fact she’s absolutely obsessed. She even hosts Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, where she chats to cast and crew about all the scandal, romance and extremely questionable Regency decision-making.

Things got particularly interesting during a fan event with stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha. While chatting on stage, she jokingly referred to herself as “Lady Hammond” before casually dropping what sounded suspiciously like a massive hint.

Netflix

“You won’t know this yet,” she told the crowd, “but we’ve just been speaking and apparently there’s a new character!”

At that point executive producer Tom Verica basically set the room on fire by announcing: “Alison opens season five.”

She responded exactly how you’d expect, squealing: “That is where I belong!” before adding she was “very excited” and telling everyone to “watch this space”.

According to an insider, conversations are already happening about writing her into a one-off appearance.

They said she instantly got on with both the cast and the creative team, adding: “Alison hit it off with the show execs and the cast who adore her.

“Her podcast and presentation went down really well with the creative team. She makes them laugh and she’s just naturally brilliant on and off camera.

“They think it would be fun to write her into one of the episodes, and she would steal every scene.”

Honestly, if anyone can out-drama the Bridgerton cast, it might just be her.

Season five preparations are already underway, with filming expected to start this year. So as Lady Hammond herself put it: Watch this space.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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