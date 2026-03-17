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Regé-Jean Page talks return to Bridgerton

In toe-curling interview, Regé-Jean Page gives sassy as hell reply about returning to Bridgerton

‘Wow that was super rude… why does he hate Bridgerton’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Regé-Jean Page has been asked if he would ever want to return to Bridgerton, and his response was anything but satisfactory. He left the show after season one, and ever since people have been wondering if he’ll make a return.

At the time when he left his character of The Duke behind, there was a lot of rumour surrounding drama behind the scenes. It was said production had reached out to him about a possible return, but he’d turned it down. Regé-Jean Page instead wanted to focus on film work, and there were claims he’d had a disagreement with Bridgerton producers about the creative direction the show was going in. It was all a bit of a mess.

However, there have always still been talks of a possible return, and after season five the showrunner of Bridgerton said she had ideas in place for both he, and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne, both coming back.

Now, five years on from his departure, Regé-Jean Page has addressed his return. Sorry to disappoint, but his reply was anything but good.

At the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, reporter Leah Henry said to him: “Listen, I don’t know if you’re on the internet, but a lot of people are saying we need you back on Bridgerton. Is there a chance you would ever return?”

@leahahenry

The Duke of Hastings has spoken…Well did he? Will @regejean return to our beloved #Bridgerton ? After this what do you think? 👀🍋 Let me know in the comments dearest Gentle readers 🎩🥂🤣 #LeahsLemonade #regejeanpage #essenceblackwomeninhollywood #dukeofhastings

♬ original sound – leahahenry

He then gave a pretty sarcastic reply that it’s “funny” because he’s “not on the internet”. So, Leah Henry followed up with that being what the internet wants, and that his storyline with Daphne was good, so it would be nice to see them back.

Regé replied: “I’ll have to take your word for it…. thank you very much.” He then just straight up walked away from her.

People in the comments are calling him out for how he replied. One said: “Why does it seem like he hates Bridgerton? That show made him who he is today!”. Another added: “Wow it was super rude now I don’t want him back.”

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock.

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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