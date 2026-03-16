Here’s how rich each Bridgerton character would be if their fortunes were in today’s money

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Any hardcore Bridgerton fan has said the words “I wish I was alive in the Regency era” at least one time while watching the historic Netflix drama. But have you ever wondered just how rich you’d have had to be to sustain a lifestyle of lavish balls, silk dresses and elegant townhouses?

Bridgerton often drops clues about how much money each character has, but a few thousand pounds back then looks a lot different when you translate it into today’s money. Turns out, you’d have to be a literal millionaire in 2026 just to cover a semi-respectable Regency dowry.

Using the Bank of England’s inflation calculator, I’ve found out exactly how much different Bridgerton characters would be worth in the present day. And let me tell you, if it doesn’t make you rethink your wish to live in the Regency era, I don’t know what will.

Phillipa and Prudence

In season three, Portia implied Lord Featherington left his daughters with at least a £10,000 dowry. Back in 1813, when the Bridgerton storyline began, that money would be equivalent to £605,386.10 in 2026. While that’s no way near as rich as the Bridgerton family, it’s still a lot richer than most us!

Posy and Sophie

Lord Penwood set aside exactly £18,000 for each of his daughters. In today’s money, that would be the same as £1,089,694.99. And now she’s married a Bridgerton, Sophie will surely be even richer than that.

Penelope

In season three, Penelope revealed she had made slightly more than £10,000 as Lady Whistledown. If she got the same £10,000 dowry as her sisters, that would mean she would be very rich, with at least £1,210,772.21 in present day money. And we can only assume, since she married Colin Bridgerton, she’ll have even more than that now.

Rosamund

If Araminta’s plan to steal Sophie’s dowry had actually worked, Rosamund would have been filthy rich with £36,000, or £2,179,389.97 in today’s money.

Anthony and John

While we do not know the exact wealth of Anthony Bridgerton or Francesca’s husband, John Stirling, the i Paper suggests viscounts and earls could be worth a modern-day equivalent of over £14 million.

Simon

If you weren’t already feeling poor enough, dukes like Simon Hastings could be worth an eye-watering £48 million in today’s money. A handsome face and a rich fortune; I now see what the ton was fussing over!

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Featured image via Netflix