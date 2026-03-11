The Tab

Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

Anthony is nowhere near the top

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After watching season four, everyone is obsessed with the Regency world of Bridgerton once again, but how rich actually are all the characters?! From their huge Mayfair houses to exquisite outfits and links to the Queen, it’s clear to see they’re obviously loaded, but it’s hard to compare the 1800s to now. So, this is how rich all the men in Bridgerton would be in today’s money.

6. Benedict and Colin Bridgerton

Credit: Netflix

As they aren’t the firstborn son and don’t have titles, Benedict and Colin would be the least rich men in Bridgerton. They have money through the Bridgerton name, but don’t hold their own personal wealth.

5. Archibald Featherington

Credit: Netflix

Barons are the lowest ranking roles in the British peerage, and are worth £9.3 million on average in today’s money, according to i News. So, the head of the Featherington family, Archibald, is at the bottom of the rich list.

4. Anthony Bridgerton

Credit: Netflix

They always talk about “The Viscount” Anthony Bridgerton like he’s one of the richest, but the oldest Bridgerton brother isn’t actually that close to the top at all. Viscounts in England are worth £11.2 million on average.

3. John Sitrling

Credit: Netflix

Francesca’s late husband, John Stirling, whose formal name is the Earl of Kilmartin, is next on the rich list with an average net worth of £14.5 million. Earls are next in the social order and are incredibly wealthy.

2. Lord Samadani

Credit: Netflix

He’s not a main character, but Lord Samadani is also worth a whopping £14.5 million. He’s the only Marquess in the Netflix show, and that’s the title which comes above Earl in the social ranks.

1. Simon Basset

Credit: Netflix

And the richest man in the Bridgerton universe is Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Daphne got lucky because her husband is worth a staggering £48 million in today’s money. A Duke is the oldest, highest and wealthiest rank in the British aristocracy.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

This Bridgerton season four character sneakily pops up twice, and I totally missed it

Latest
love island all stars scott and sean

Love Island’s Scott admits he laid into Sean because producers wanted the drama to ‘pick up’

Claudia Cox

Apparently All Stars was ‘quite boring’ until their feud

Apparently Shakira, Yasmin and Toni from Love Island have fallen out and the drama is juicy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is worse than any breakup

detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

Suchismita Ghosh

So it was all true?

Exclusive: Cambridge Union committee members describe a ‘culture of fear’ among leadership

Evie du Bois

‘I am actively trying to avoid the building wherever possible’

Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

Hayley Soen

Yes, there was even more than forgotten rings and chewing gum

Run and Hide: The runners are out in Bristol and they’re coming to get you

Lizzie Wall

Delete Strava and go touch some grass I beg x

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

Ellissa Bain

And then he was chewing gum!

Reality TV star and influencer declares she’s in her ‘refugee era’ as she flees Dubai

Hayley Soen

She also reshared a post about ‘being on the frontlines’

Katie Pery

Ouch, Katy Perry speaks out after losing 17-year legal battle against Katie Perry

Kieran Galpin

Her legal issues are still not over, even after this

Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

Ellissa Bain

Anthony is nowhere near the top

love island all stars scott and sean

Love Island’s Scott admits he laid into Sean because producers wanted the drama to ‘pick up’

Claudia Cox

Apparently All Stars was ‘quite boring’ until their feud

Apparently Shakira, Yasmin and Toni from Love Island have fallen out and the drama is juicy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is worse than any breakup

detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

Suchismita Ghosh

So it was all true?

Exclusive: Cambridge Union committee members describe a ‘culture of fear’ among leadership

Evie du Bois

‘I am actively trying to avoid the building wherever possible’

Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

Hayley Soen

Yes, there was even more than forgotten rings and chewing gum

Run and Hide: The runners are out in Bristol and they’re coming to get you

Lizzie Wall

Delete Strava and go touch some grass I beg x

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

Ellissa Bain

And then he was chewing gum!

Reality TV star and influencer declares she’s in her ‘refugee era’ as she flees Dubai

Hayley Soen

She also reshared a post about ‘being on the frontlines’

Katie Pery

Ouch, Katy Perry speaks out after losing 17-year legal battle against Katie Perry

Kieran Galpin

Her legal issues are still not over, even after this

Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

Ellissa Bain

Anthony is nowhere near the top