Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

After watching season four, everyone is obsessed with the Regency world of Bridgerton once again, but how rich actually are all the characters?! From their huge Mayfair houses to exquisite outfits and links to the Queen, it’s clear to see they’re obviously loaded, but it’s hard to compare the 1800s to now. So, this is how rich all the men in Bridgerton would be in today’s money.

6. Benedict and Colin Bridgerton

As they aren’t the firstborn son and don’t have titles, Benedict and Colin would be the least rich men in Bridgerton. They have money through the Bridgerton name, but don’t hold their own personal wealth.

5. Archibald Featherington

Barons are the lowest ranking roles in the British peerage, and are worth £9.3 million on average in today’s money, according to i News. So, the head of the Featherington family, Archibald, is at the bottom of the rich list.

4. Anthony Bridgerton

They always talk about “The Viscount” Anthony Bridgerton like he’s one of the richest, but the oldest Bridgerton brother isn’t actually that close to the top at all. Viscounts in England are worth £11.2 million on average.

3. John Sitrling

Francesca’s late husband, John Stirling, whose formal name is the Earl of Kilmartin, is next on the rich list with an average net worth of £14.5 million. Earls are next in the social order and are incredibly wealthy.

2. Lord Samadani

He’s not a main character, but Lord Samadani is also worth a whopping £14.5 million. He’s the only Marquess in the Netflix show, and that’s the title which comes above Earl in the social ranks.

1. Simon Basset

And the richest man in the Bridgerton universe is Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Daphne got lucky because her husband is worth a staggering £48 million in today’s money. A Duke is the oldest, highest and wealthiest rank in the British aristocracy.

Featured image by: Netflix