Ouch, Katy Perry speaks out after losing 17-year legal battle against Katie Perry

Her legal issues are still not over, even after this

53 mins ago

Katy Perry has officially lost her legal battle against Katie Perry, and yes, it was all over the name.

Katy Perry and legal issues seem to go hand in hand, with the singer previously embroiled in a legal battle against literal nuns and an 85-year-old veteran who was dying from Huntington’s disease.

This saga started back in 2007, when Australian Katie Jane Taylor launched a clothing brand under the Katie Perry name. She trademarked the name the following year, and while it was initially unchallenged, Katie recieved a letter from the singers’ lawyers in 2009.

“Imagine my surprise when one of the reactions I received was a letter from lawyers representing the US singer, Katy Perry,” Katie told The Independent at the time.

“They stated that I should immediately stop trading under this name, withdraw all my clothes and sign a document drafted by them to say that from then on I will never trade under this name ever again.”

With the trademark already in place, and because Katy Perry’s name trademark did not extend to clothing, Katie continued selling her merchandise. She then sued Katy Perry in 2019, alleging that her 2014 tour merch infringed on the copyright.

Though the court initially ruled in Katie’s favour in 2023, an appeals court overturned the ruling in 2024 and cancelled the trademark. The judges argued that Katy Perry already had “international reputation in her name in music and entertainment if not more broadly.”

Though you might think that was it, another High Court ruling came down on Wednesday.

Katie Perry has now beaten Katy Perry

On Wednesday, after Katie Taylor appealed the decision from 2024, the High Court reversed the ruling on the trademark. Judges also pointed out that most of the merchandise at Katy Perry’s tour was, in fact, clothing, despite not having the relevant trademark.

Following the ruling, the fashion designer said: “This has been an incredibly long and difficult journey.

“But today confirms what I always believed – that trademarks should protect businesses of all sizes. This case has never just been about a name. It has been about protecting small business in Australia, for standing up for what is right and showing that we all matter.”

Speaking through her lawyers in a statement to the BBC, Katy Perry pointed out that she’d “never sought to close down Ms. Taylor’s business or stop her selling clothes under the KATIE PERRY label.”

“Today, by a 3:2 decision, the high court determined that Ms. Taylor’s trademark can remain on the register. The court [also] sent the case back to the Full Federal Court to determine issues raised by Katy Perry, including Ms. Taylor’s 10-year delay in bringing her case against Katy Perry,” she added.

Simply put: It’s not over.

Featured image credit: Alessio Marini/LiveMedia/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock and Katie Perry Clothing/TikTok