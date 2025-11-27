The Tab
Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

She has returned to her roots after taking that nun to court

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Once again, Katy Perry is in a nasty lawsuit battle, this time with an 85-year-old man who sold her a property for $15 million in 2020.

Going back five years, Katy Perry and her now ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, purchased an eight-bedroom estate from Carl Westcott after begging him to accept their offer. They wanted to raise baby Daisy Blom there, whom Katy was pregnant with at the time.

The day after the sale, multi-millionaire Carl Westcott and his family claimed that he lacked capacity when he signed the papers. He was on pain medication at the time following back surgery, and their lawyers argued that he was too sedated to fully understand what he was doing.

In May 2024, a judge ruled in Katy Perry’s favour, arguing that Carl presented “no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract.” She then proceeded to counter-sue, demanding losses of $3.25 million for being unable to lease the property during the court battle. She also requested $2.2 million for alleged repair work to restore the home and $3 million in legal costs.

Now, over a year later, Katy Perry’s lawsuit is still ongoing, according to court documents filed on November 21. She is demanding $5 million to account for the alleged damages Carl caused with extended litigation over the sale.

kameron westcott

Credit: Kameron Westcott

Most recently, on Tuesday, the judge awarded Katy Perry $2 million, which was worked out by deducting the value of retained capital and Carl’s lost interest from the rental value the property accumulated during the delayed closing period.

The case is still ongoing, but public response has been fairly split. While some have argued that Katy Perry is in the wrong, others have defended her by pointing out that Carl is not some ailing old man she swindled; he’s a millionaire who knowingly entered the sale of his own volition.

Carl is currently receiving around-the-clock care for Huntington’s disease.

This is not the first time Katy Perry has been embroiled in lawsuit drama

As we all know, this is not Katy Perry’s first lawsuit drama. After sharing her intention to buy a former convent in Los Angeles, the nuns who had previously lived there took issue with the sale. The legal beef was inevitably taken to court.

“To Katy Perry, please stop. It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people,” Sister Catherine Rose begged in court.

Shockingly, Sister Catherine Rose passed away during the trial, sparking a wave of conspiracy theories that claimed nuns had cursed Katy Perry for her part in the legal fight. It would certainly explain her recent music.

Featured image credit: Instagram/Katy Perry and Instagram/Kameron Westcott

