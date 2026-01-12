The Tab

People find secret photos that hint this Traitors contestant is one of the winners

They must have had a share of the prize pot

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

This series of The Traitors is getting so juicy, with Fiona’s tragic downfall and some of the Faithfuls meeting the Traitors face to face, and now people think they’ve already worked out one of the winners.

People think Jack Butler, the personal trainer from Essex, has taken home a portion of the prize money after finding pictures of him proposing to his girlfriend in July.

Jack posted pics of the dreamy Santorini proposal on Instagram and wrote: “Greetings from Santorini! Just had the BEST week of my life with my new fiancée.” In the adorable photo, he’s wearing a blue shirt while standing next to his new fiancée in front of a gorgeous sunset.

The jewellery brand that designed the ring, Durham Rose, also posted more pictures of the actual moment, showing Jack getting down on one knee on a boat. Now here’s where it gets interesting. In the first-ever episode of the series, when they’re asked what they would spend the money on, Jack said he would propose.

The personal trainer told Claudia he had “secret plans” to pop the question to his other half and wanted to spend a bit of money taking her somewhere nice. Um, like Santorini?!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Durham Rose (@durhamroseuk)

“I also have secret plans, I’m planning to propose to my partner, so it’d be nice to spend a bit of money on that, maybe taking her out somewhere nice to celebrate,” he said.

The Traitors finished filming in June 2025, and he proposed a month later in July, so the timing all adds up. He must have won The Traitors, either alone or alongside some other Faithfuls, and used the money to buy a ring.

Some people have noted that the contestants don’t actually get the prize money until the show finishes airing on TV, so he still won’t have it yet. But if he knew he was going to get it at some point in the future, he’d obviously be more likely to splash the cash. I fully believe it.

Featured image credit: BBC

