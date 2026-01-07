The Tab

Here’s what the cast of The Traitors do for work, and why you absolutely should not trust them

Because they’re apparently all barristers

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

On The Traitors, lying isn’t just encouraged, it’s practically a job requirement. And conveniently for this year’s cast, many of them already do it for a living.

From retired police detectives who spent decades catching criminals, to psychologists analysing body language and barristers who argue for a living, it’s no wonder the castle feels like a professional mind-games conference.

Before anyone else gets banished, murdered or dramatically betrayed at breakfast, here’s what the The Traitors cast actually do for work, and why you probably shouldn’t trust a single one of them.

Adam, 34, a builder from Essex

BBC

Adam says he’s a builder, but he also claims to be an avid ghost hunter, which already feels like a warning sign. He’s hinted he’d be an easy target for Traitor recruitment, which could be honesty, or a very early attempt at reverse psychology. Either way, we’re not convinced.

Amanda, 57, a retired police detective from Brighton

BBC

Yes, she’s a retired police detective. No, she will not let you forget it. Amanda spent decades hunting criminals and now openly fancies a turn on the dark side. She says she’s calm, deceptive and excellent at deflection, which is frankly terrifying coming from someone who used to interrogate suspects for a living.

Ellie, 33, a psychologist from London

BBC

Ellie is a psychologist, meaning she’s analysing everyone’s behaviour while the rest of the cast is panicking about shields. She plans to quietly assess motivations and patterns, although being trapped in a castle with someone who can read you like a textbook feels deeply unfair.

Faraaz, 22, an internal auditor from Middlesbrough

BBC

At just 22, Faraaz is already an internal auditor, which somehow sounds as intense as it is. He says he’ll play the same way whether he’s a Faithful or a Traitor, admirable in theory, but also incredibly suspicious in practice.

Fiona, 62, a local government officer from Swansea

BBC

Fiona’s entire job revolves around getting people to trust her, which immediately makes her dangerous. She describes herself as warm, chatty and a good judge of character — all traits that could either carry her to the final or get her banished instantly.

Harriet, 52, a crime writer and former barrister from London

BBC

Harriet has spent her life writing fictional murders and defending real-life criminals, so The Traitors feels like a natural next step. She’s openly thrilled by the idea of plotting people’s deaths “without actual bloodshed”, which might be the most chilling thing said in the castle so far.

Jack, 29, a personal trainer from Essex

BBC

Jack is fully leaning into the “PT from Essex” stereotype so people underestimate him. Behind the gym selfies, though, he insists he’s strategising every move, whether that’s genius gameplay or pure delusion remains to be seen.

Jade, 25, a PhD student from the West Midlands

Credit: BBC

Jade is doing a PhD but plans to tell people she’s “just” a master’s student, because lying about your education is apparently easier than lying about murder. She’s also an online gamer, meaning deception and strategy are already second nature.

James, 38, a gardener from Weymouth

BBC

James wants to be recruited as a Traitor and plans to play completely clueless. A gardener by trade but a performer at heart, he describes himself as a chaotic, ADHD-fuelled class clown, which could either distract everyone perfectly or blow up in his face.

Jessie, 28, a hairstylist from Hull

BBC

Jessie says she’s constantly underestimated because of her stammer and appearance, and she’s planning to weaponise it. As a hairstylist, she’s used to putting on a front for clients, which is basically Traitor training in disguise.

Matthew, 35, a creative director from Edinburgh

BBC

Matthew has already admitted he’d happily sacrifice others to survive. He believes his Northern Irish background gives him a naturally trustworthy image, which feels like exactly the sort of thing a Traitor would say while smiling politely.

Maz, 59, a civil servant from Preston

BBC

Maz has spent years dealing with people who bend the truth and believes he’s developed a sixth sense for liars. He also admits that instinct is sometimes wildly wrong, which feels… ominous.

Rachel, 42, head of communications from County Down

BBC

Already revealed as a Traitor, Rachel is carefully downplaying her communications expertise. Speaking persuasively and controlling narratives is literally her job, so it makes sense she doesn’t want anyone clocking just how dangerous she could be.

Reece, 27, a sweet shop assistant from Sheffield

BBC

Ngl, I think sweet shop assistant is as made-up job. Reece is ready to completely change his personality to stay in the game. He’s also a boxing coach, which he believes proves he’s resilient, disciplined and able to take a hit, emotionally and otherwise.

Ross, 37, a sales executive and personal trainer from London

BBC

Ross describes himself as relentlessly competitive, listing sporting accolades like a LinkedIn profile gone rogue. He wanted to keep a low profile, but his confidence may end up making that impossible.

Sam, 34, an account manager from North Yorkshire

BBC

Sam rewatched previous series for tips and initially wanted to be a Traitor — until he decided being a Faithful might be easier. He describes himself as warm and friendly, with a ruthlessly competitive side bubbling just under the surface.

Roxy, 32, a recruiter from Amsterdam

Roxy believes her experience adapting to new environments and quickly judging who to trust will take her far. Given her job literally involves reading people for a living, she might not be wrong.

Stephen, 32, a cyber security consultant from London

BBC

One of the confirmed Traitors, Stephen says people naturally let their guard down around him. His entire strategy is being personable, charming and everyone’s mate — which, historically, never ends well for anyone else.

Featured image credit: BBC

