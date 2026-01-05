People find proof Ross and Ellie knew each other before The Traitors, and are ‘DATING’

6 hours ago

Grab a cup of tea, because this Traitors ‘secret’ is about to get incredibly messy. Rumours are swirling that Ross and Ellie aren’t just co-stars: They might actually know each other. There’s mounting evidence that the pair have known each other for years, and the receipts are incriminating.

While personal trainer Ross has been in the spotlight for his connection with Nettie, psychologist Ellie has stayed quiet, and very under the radar. Dating rumours swirled after their initial meeting seemed a little too scripted, and new posts appear to confirm the chat.

Here is a breakdown of all the evidence that Ross and Ellie knew each other before the show, and could even be The Traitors’ newest power couple.

Liking LinkedIn posts from 2023

People discovered that back in March, two months before the show even started filming, Ross was commenting on Ellie’s LinkedIn posts about AI. Even further back, Ellie shared a post about a London fundraising walk in 2023, and Ross gave it a thumbs up.

That’s three years of digital paper trails. Why did they know each other years before they supposedly met on a steam train in the highlands?

The mysterious deleted posts

In the most suspicious move yet, the incriminating posts are starting to vanish.

A now-deleted photo from Ross’s personal training account in June 2024 shows them standing together. If they’re “just friends” from the show, why the sudden urge to hit the delete button? It’s giving “we’re hiding something”.

They both want the same thing

In their pre-show interviews, both Ross and Ellie were asked what they’d do with the prize money. Their answers? Both said they’d put it towards buying a house.

Coincidence? Or are they trying to get that deposit together for a joint semi-detached in South London?

The awkward train interaction

Looking back at the first episode, their conversation on the train was painful to watch. At the time, we thought it was just first-day jitters, but in hindsight, it looks like two people desperately trying to act like they’ve never met.

It also explains why Ross looked so physically pained when Nettie rocked up. If you’re trying to play a game with your secret partner, the last thing you want is another connection walking through the door to mess up your vibe.

That totally coincidental Tenerife getaway

If you look at their Instagrams, both Ross and Ellie have recently posted from the same five-star hotel in Tenerife. Ross’s caption literally says “Holiday gains in Tenerife”. While these were posted after filming wrapped, the timing is… convenient. Is it a post-show cast holiday, or a romantic getaway? We have thoughts.

Could they be the secret Traitors?

The theory currently blowing up TikTok is that the secret Traitor is actually a duo. It would make perfect sense for a secret couple to put Nettie on the list to get her out of the way early.

One thing is for sure: The “I don’t know her” act is officially over.

