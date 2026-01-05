It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

2 hours ago

It’s that time again. Love Island All Stars is ready to kick off the 2026 series, with a new cast of former Islanders looking for love once again.

The show will start on Monday 12th January, and will host a bunch of Islanders in South Africa as they go back to the villa to do it all over again. In the lineup this year are former winners, villains and some who were particularly unlucky in love. So, let’s not wait anymore! Here is the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026.

Belle Hassan

Age: 27

Series: Five

Belle was on the show back in the legendary 2019 series, and coupled up with Anton. They were dumped, but she’s back now!

Sean Stone

Age: 26

Series: 11

Sweet shop boy Sean left the 2024 villa with Matilda, but they broke up shortly after. His biggest romance was probably with Joey Essex, so he’s back for the real deal this time.

Whitney Adebayo

Age: 28

Series: 10

It’s been a long few months for Whitney and Lochan, who split after Love Island 2023. They then got locked in a legal battle, and things got real messy. I guess the only way is up.

Charlie Frederick

Age: 30

Series: Four

Charlie was on the show all the way back in series four. He didn’t have the biggest of impacts, but since he’s appeared on Made in Chelsea. Are we just doing the reality TV rounds at this point?

Millie Court

Age: 29

Series: Seven

What a TREAT to have Love Island royalty and previous winner Millie Court back in the building. She left the show with Liam, but they have since split up and got back together twice. It honestly breaks my heart that they’re not a thing, but having her back on the show is the next best thing.

Ciaran Davies

Age: 22

Series: 11

Ciaran was on the show in 2024, and looked like a favourite alongside Nicole. They went on to be runners up, but split just months after the show ended.

Jess Harding

Age: 25

Series: Ten

Another winner in the villa. Jess’ ex Sammy has already given All Stars a go, so why not her, too?

Shaq Muhammad

Age: 27

Series: Nine

I still get a bit sad when I remember that Shaq and Tanya broke up after a year together. They were both OGs on their season, but couldn’t make it work in the outside world.

Leanne Amaning

Age: 28

Series: Six

Leanne was on one of the winter versions of the show, and coupled with Mike. However, she left the villa single so is back trying her luck once again.

Tommy Bradley

Age: 22

Series: 12

Tommy was on the 2025 series. He was extremely unlucky in love, coupling with Megan, Emily and then Lucy. All of these failed.

Helena Ford

Age: 29

Series: 12

I hope they’ve got the hideaway ready because cabin crew Helena is checking in once again. After all the ups and downs she had with Harry in the series just gone, it’s time for her to have her justice.

Jack Keating

Age: 26

Series: Eight

Classic. We’re bringing back the biggest nepo baby of them all! Jack, son of Ronan Keating, was a Casa Amor Islander in 2022. He didn’t last long, and then outside the villa welcomed a baby himself. Everyone was mutually shocked when Jack announced he’d welcomed a child… less than nine months after he’d been in Casa Amor. The maths simply wasn’t adding up. Maybe he’ll explain all now he’s back?

