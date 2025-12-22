The Tab
Jacques from Love Island is now a carer

The heartbreaking reason Love Island star Jacques has quit fame to become a carer

After the villa, he was accused of bullying

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has revealed he’s changed careers, and has now become a carer. Jacques was in the 2022 villa, and got a lot of backlash about his behaviour on the show.

Jacques quit Love Island after a heated argument with Adam Collard. Then, he appeared on an Instagram live with Luca Bish, during which he laughed about Paige, who he had been coupled up with, and mocked fellow Islanders. During the show he was also called out for “bullying”, and mocking Tasha Ghouri.

However now, he has said he’s turned his life around. Jacques is now a care-giver for a boy called Denum, who he has said he now views as a brother. He’s said this “saved him” from “rock bottom”.

Jacques explained: “Everything only started to change when this boy came in to my life, Denum, now my best friend and little brother who I love so much.” According to The Sun, after meeting Denum, Jacques decided to take on more clients with disabilities.

On Instagram, he added: “I started caring for these lads four times a week, they gave me a reason to show up again. They saved me.”

Not long after Love Island 2022, Jacques reflected on the show and said he “couldn’t cope” in the villa and that “doing Love Island was the worst decision of my life.”

“I was ready to break down,” he said. “I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right. It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn’t cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life.”

But now, in further Instagram posts, Jacques has explained how life is different these days. “I’m Jacques 26 and I’m starting my life again. This is the part of my story you never saw,” he said in one post.

“Since I was a kid, rugby was all I ever knew. It was all I ever wanted to do. I didn’t care about much more other than rugby. Discipline. Hard work. Respect. That was my whole identity as a man. As my career just started to get going…Injuries started, one after another, knee, hamstring, back, I felt like I couldn’t catch a break and each one took a piece of me that | didn’t realise at the time.

“When Love Island called, I said ‘yes’… but for all the wrong reasons. I wasn’t ready for it, mentally, emotionally. Maturity, I was just a lost boy who was so angry at the world. But instead of working on myself, I got caught up in everything what came after the show, what I also wasn’t ready for, on Instagram it looked like I was living the dream, the car, the apartment.

“The travelling… hanging out with people who I thought I’d never even be in the same room as, working with brands that I wore since a kid it was all a bit crazy. In reality, I felt more lost and empty than ever, this wasn’t the real me, I actually ended up hating myself so much I had to drink to get myself through week by week but that came with consequences.”

He added he was “embarrassed of myself” and “knew I needed to change, I couldn’t carry on living my life like this anymore.”

Jacques later said: Becoming a carer gave me something I’d been missing: purpose. I had to be a better person for them. So I started to rebuilt myself, my discipline, my mindset, my body. This chapter isn’t about proving anything. It’s about not going back. It’s about becoming the man my younger self would be proud of.

“From starting to care for them lads, I rebuilt my body, my mind, and my standards. I’m now a man that will never lose himself again. I’m resilient. This is who I am now. If you are rebuilding yourself too, this next chapter is for you.”

december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

