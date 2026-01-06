The Tab

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

The schedule is all over the place

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Traitors returned to our screens last week with a brand new series, which is already shaping up to be the best one yet with the new Secret Traitor about to be unveiled and one Traitor (poor Hugo) already banished, but the timings are all off. The time the episodes are on TV has changed this series, so here’s a full rundown of the timings, so you know when to tune in.

Credit: BBC

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series

The Traitors always used to be on TV at 9pm on BBC1. However, it’s changed this series to 8pm! Everyone thought this schedule change was just for the first week, but it turns out it’s going to be on at 8pm for the whole rest of the series.

It’s been confusing everyone online, with one person writing on Twitter: “Since when did The Traitors start at 8pm?” Another added: “Why has The Traitors moved to 8pm?!? I keep missing it!!”

Some people are really happy though, because it means you can get your Traitors fix with a cup of tea and be all tucked up in bed at 9pm.

But why has it changed? Some people have suggested it’s because Love Island: All Stars is about to start next week, which airs at 9pm every night, so you can watch The Traitors on BBC1 then flick over to ITV2 for Love Island. Others think it’s because a lot more kids watch the show now.

Credit: BBC

Here’s the full schedule for The Traitors 2025

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

