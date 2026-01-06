The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

1 hour ago

The Traitors returned to our screens last week with a brand new series, which is already shaping up to be the best one yet with the new Secret Traitor about to be unveiled and one Traitor (poor Hugo) already banished, but the timings are all off. The time the episodes are on TV has changed this series, so here’s a full rundown of the timings, so you know when to tune in.

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series

The Traitors always used to be on TV at 9pm on BBC1. However, it’s changed this series to 8pm! Everyone thought this schedule change was just for the first week, but it turns out it’s going to be on at 8pm for the whole rest of the series.

It’s been confusing everyone online, with one person writing on Twitter: “Since when did The Traitors start at 8pm?” Another added: “Why has The Traitors moved to 8pm?!? I keep missing it!!”

Some people are really happy though, because it means you can get your Traitors fix with a cup of tea and be all tucked up in bed at 9pm.

But why has it changed? Some people have suggested it’s because Love Island: All Stars is about to start next week, which airs at 9pm every night, so you can watch The Traitors on BBC1 then flick over to ITV2 for Love Island. Others think it’s because a lot more kids watch the show now.

Here’s the full schedule for The Traitors 2025

Featured image credit: BBC