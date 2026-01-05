The Tab

Omg, this hidden detail on Traitor’s Uncloaked may accidentally reveal the Secret Traitor

This changes everything

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

Ever since the start of this season of The Traitors, fans have been going crazy trying to figure out who the Secret Traitor is. While Claudia Winkleman selected Hugo, Rachel and Stephen as her initial Traitors, she also chose a hidden fourth one to wear a mysterious red cloak, keeping their identity a secret, even from us.

Saturday night’s episode ended on an excruciatingly frustrating cliffhanger, meaning viewers were meant to wait all the way until Wednesday to discover the Secret Traitor’s identity.

However, after a potential slip-up on the BBC’s spin-off show, The Traitor’s Uncloaked, the producers have dropped a huge hint on who the Secret Traitor might be. 

Who is the Secret Traitor?

@cassidy.haigh

Who is the secret traitor… why are the traitors behind as well as Harriet??? #traitors #thetraitors #thetraitorsuk #tvseries #bbciplayer

♬ The Traitors Main Theme – Sam Watts

During Thursday’s episode of The Traitor’s Uncloaked, attentive fans spotted pictures of the three known Traitors on the wall. But alongside them was a fourth picture of Harriet’s face.

Viewers were quick to make links, with one X user commenting: “Why are the three Traitors pictured on the wall…..with Harriet”. 

Before long, everyone was jumping on the bandwagon of the theory that Harriet is in fact the Secret Traitor. 

One person wrote: “Spoiler: The portraits of the Traitors are in the background of #traitorsuncloaked…. Plus an additional one. Harriet the Secret Traitor!”.

Another said: “Have Uncloaked revealed the identity of the Secret Traitor already?… Imagine, though, what a plot twist!?”.

Considering Harriet’s profession as a crime writer and ex-barrister, many people have noted that she has the ideal skillset to make a good Traitor, with one TikTok creator (@emmareadscrime) asking: “Who could possibly be better than Harriet Tyce, a best-selling author known for writing fantastic plot twists and dubious characters?”. 

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

But was it really an accident?

While some are interpreting Harriet’s picture as an accidental spoiler, it could equally be an intentional clue, or red herring, planted by the show’s producers. 

What do you think? Does Harriet’s picture prove that she’s the Secret Traitor, or was it just a ruse designed to throw us off the scent? 

Featured image via BBC iPlayer

Esther Knowles
This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

