Omg, this hidden detail on Traitor’s Uncloaked may accidentally reveal the Secret Traitor

Ever since the start of this season of The Traitors, fans have been going crazy trying to figure out who the Secret Traitor is. While Claudia Winkleman selected Hugo, Rachel and Stephen as her initial Traitors, she also chose a hidden fourth one to wear a mysterious red cloak, keeping their identity a secret, even from us.

Saturday night’s episode ended on an excruciatingly frustrating cliffhanger, meaning viewers were meant to wait all the way until Wednesday to discover the Secret Traitor’s identity.

However, after a potential slip-up on the BBC’s spin-off show, The Traitor’s Uncloaked, the producers have dropped a huge hint on who the Secret Traitor might be.

Who is the Secret Traitor?

During Thursday’s episode of The Traitor’s Uncloaked, attentive fans spotted pictures of the three known Traitors on the wall. But alongside them was a fourth picture of Harriet’s face.

Viewers were quick to make links, with one X user commenting: “Why are the three Traitors pictured on the wall…..with Harriet”.

Before long, everyone was jumping on the bandwagon of the theory that Harriet is in fact the Secret Traitor.

One person wrote: “Spoiler: The portraits of the Traitors are in the background of #traitorsuncloaked…. Plus an additional one. Harriet the Secret Traitor!”.

Another said: “Have Uncloaked revealed the identity of the Secret Traitor already?… Imagine, though, what a plot twist!?”.

Considering Harriet’s profession as a crime writer and ex-barrister, many people have noted that she has the ideal skillset to make a good Traitor, with one TikTok creator (@emmareadscrime) asking: “Who could possibly be better than Harriet Tyce, a best-selling author known for writing fantastic plot twists and dubious characters?”.

But was it really an accident?

While some are interpreting Harriet’s picture as an accidental spoiler, it could equally be an intentional clue, or red herring, planted by the show’s producers.

What do you think? Does Harriet’s picture prove that she’s the Secret Traitor, or was it just a ruse designed to throw us off the scent?

