The Traitors’ Ross FINALLY reveals exactly how he and Netty know each other, and it’s juicy

If you’ve been gripped by the latest series of The Traitors, you’ll know that the biggest mystery isn’t just about the murders, it’s about the pre-existing history between the cast: Specifically, the bizarre reunion between Ross and Netty that set alarm bells ringing straight away.

As soon as they stepped out of the cars at the castle, Netty ran up to Ross screaming “OMG I know him!”, making a massive scene and throwing him into a visible panic. Ross later admitted he would have happily played it cool and pretended they were strangers if she hadn’t blown their cover.

Of course, Netty was murdered that very night, and Ross was immediately in the firing line. While he insisted he “hardly knew her”, not everyone believes him.

The plot thickened this week when evidence emerged suggesting Ross and fellow cast member Ellie actually knew each other well before filming, and could even be dating. The theory? Ross (or Ellie) could be the secret Traitor, murdering Netty to silence the one person who could expose their pre-existing alliance.

But last night, Ross took to TikTok to finally set the record straight on the Netty situation.

How they actually met

In a TikTok video posted last night, Ross explained that the connection isn’t nearly as deep as the conspiracy theorists think. It all comes down to a photographer named Dan and a basketball tournament.

“Netty and I know each other from a mutual friend called Dan,” Ross explained. “He used to go to the Bradford basketball tournament and that’s how we met. I’d seen Netty a few times, and we all went out and about in London.”

However, the “juicy” part of the story involves Ross playing matchmaker in a Shoreditch pub: “Another friend… basically he’s like, ‘Oh, I see this girl, I kind of like her.’ And I’ve gone, ‘Oh, actually, bro, I know that girl.’ So, whilst we’re out at a pub in Shoreditch, I’ve gone to say hi. Literally like a school child, I’ve gone ‘My friend actually fancies you’.”

According to Ross, the romance didn’t work out, but it became a “funny, childish thing” they joked about whenever they crossed paths. “That is all of it. That’s it. There’s nothing else. Voila,” he added.

The comments section is currently full of skepticism. Many people believe the story is a tactical distraction to steer the conversation away from the mounting evidence that he and Ellie are the real secret duo.

“He’s simply trying to share a story to take away from the Ellie evidence,” one user theorised. Others pointed out that these “reveals” are likely calculated, with one commenter noting: “They’re allowed to post but it has to be approved by production… it’s marketing for the show.”

