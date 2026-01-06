The Tab

The Traitors’ Ross FINALLY reveals exactly how he and Netty know each other, and it’s juicy

I’m not sure if I believe him

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve been gripped by the latest series of The Traitors, you’ll know that the biggest mystery isn’t just about the murders, it’s about the pre-existing history between the cast: Specifically, the bizarre reunion between Ross and Netty that set alarm bells ringing straight away.

Credit: BBC

As soon as they stepped out of the cars at the castle, Netty ran up to Ross screaming “OMG I know him!”, making a massive scene and throwing him into a visible panic. Ross later admitted he would have happily played it cool and pretended they were strangers if she hadn’t blown their cover.

Of course, Netty was murdered that very night, and Ross was immediately in the firing line. While he insisted he “hardly knew her”, not everyone believes him.

The plot thickened this week when evidence emerged suggesting Ross and fellow cast member Ellie actually knew each other well before filming, and could even be dating. The theory? Ross (or Ellie) could be the secret Traitor, murdering Netty to silence the one person who could expose their pre-existing alliance.

Credit: BBC

But last night, Ross took to TikTok to finally set the record straight on the Netty situation.

How they actually met

@rossgfitness The whole story about me and Netty! You can work out if there was Nando’s or not! #traitors ♬ original sound – rossgfitness

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

In a TikTok video posted last night, Ross explained that the connection isn’t nearly as deep as the conspiracy theorists think. It all comes down to a photographer named Dan and a basketball tournament.

“Netty and I know each other from a mutual friend called Dan,” Ross explained. “He used to go to the Bradford basketball tournament and that’s how we met. I’d seen Netty a few times, and we all went out and about in London.”

However, the “juicy” part of the story involves Ross playing matchmaker in a Shoreditch pub: “Another friend… basically he’s like, ‘Oh, I see this girl, I kind of like her.’ And I’ve gone, ‘Oh, actually, bro, I know that girl.’ So, whilst we’re out at a pub in Shoreditch, I’ve gone to say hi. Literally like a school child, I’ve gone ‘My friend actually fancies you’.”

Credit: BBC

According to Ross, the romance didn’t work out, but it became a “funny, childish thing” they joked about whenever they crossed paths. “That is all of it. That’s it. There’s nothing else. Voila,” he added.

The comments section is currently full of skepticism. Many people believe the story is a tactical distraction to steer the conversation away from the mounting evidence that he and Ellie are the real secret duo.

“He’s simply trying to share a story to take away from the Ellie evidence,” one user theorised. Others pointed out that these “reveals” are likely calculated, with one commenter noting: “They’re allowed to post but it has to be approved by production… it’s marketing for the show.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC iPlayer

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Omg, this hidden detail on Traitor’s Uncloaked may accidentally reveal the Secret Traitor

People find proof Ross and Ellie knew each other before The Traitors, and are ‘DATING’

Latest

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy