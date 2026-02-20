The Tab
All the America’s Next Top Model winners who have spoken out about Tyra Banks’ new Netflix doc

‘It was psychological warfare’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Netflix’s Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model premiered earlier this week, and even though several winners weren’t featured as talking heads, a number of them have now publicly spoken out about the doc.

The three-part docuseries looks at the behind-the-scenes drama of the long-running reality show, and some of the former winners are not impressed.

So, here are all the America’s Next Top Model winners who have spoken out about the Netflix doc.

Adrianne Curry – Cycle one winner

Adrianne Curry, who won the very first cycle in 2003, watched the doc and then posted on social media that she has “mad respect” for Tyra Banks not apologising for her actions during the show’s controversial run.

In an Instagram video, Adrianne said, “She is not sorry. She is not apologising. That b*tch is not effing sorry. She will not bend the knee. And I respect that.”

She added, “We want her to lie, lie, and say how bad she feels. But mad respect for Tyra. It’s hard to push back on that many people trying to struggle session you. And she’s just like, ‘F*ck you, I’ll do what I want.’ And I gotta respect that. I tip my hat, m’lady.”

Eva Marcille – Cycle three winner

America’s Next Top Model winners spoke doc

via CBS

Eva Marcille (née Pigford), winner of cycle three, was mentioned by Tyra in the documentary for her post-show impact on the modelling industry. She wasn’t featured as a talking head in the doc, but she did speak about it on CBS Mornings.

Eva said, “I watched it, and after I watched it, I was gobsmacked. I was in awe… My mouth was wide open. To be a part of a club, and not know what’s going on in the club is wild.”

Danielle Evans – Cycle six winner

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dani Evans (@danievans1)

Danielle Evans, the cycle six winner, addressed Tyra Banks’ comments in the doc about her teeth, one of the most talked‑about controversies from early ANTM seasons.

In Reality Check, Tyra Banks explained why she encouraged Dani to close the gap in her teeth, “There were agents that would tell me she will not work with those teeth, it’s just not going to happen. I could’ve just been quiet and let them handle it. Hindsight is 20/20 for all of us.”

To which Danielle replied, “Bull f*cking sh*t. Me getting my gap closed is not opening any doors for me. You knew what you were doing for the show. You were making it good for TV, at my expense.”

Dani also commented on a later example in the show where another contestant was urged to widen a gap in her teeth, “People have told me one season that she got a gap created in a girl’s mouth. Girl, that is absolutely ridiculous. What?”

Lisa D’Amato – Cycle five and All Stars winner

Lisa D’Amato, who won cycle five and later the All Stars season in 2011, has been one of the most outspoken former winners about the doc.

Speaking to Page Six, she criticised Reality Check for how it framed events and how it might protect Tyra Banks’ image. Lisa said, “In order for her to save face to make more money in the future, she’s going to have to take a bit of accountability.”

On Instagram, she wrote that Tyra had “a heavy hand in the creative” of the Netflix doc. And she suggested it was “a money grab for Tyra” and to make sure she is “not 100 per cent cancelled.”

Lisa has also said the doc downplays how damaging the show was for contestants, and she called the experience, “It wasn’t a modelling competition. It was psychological warfare.”

She’s going to appear in a rival E! documentary, Dirty Rotten Scandals, which promises to share more critical, behind‑the‑scenes perspectives from past ANTM participants.

India Gants – Cycle 23 winner

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by I N D I A (@indiagants)

India Gants, winner of cycle 23, also reacted after watching Reality Check. Since she competed much later in the show’s run, she said some of the older controversies were new to her.

India told Fox News, “Oh my God. Yes. I was a super fan of the show growing up, and even watching myself every five minutes, I was like, ‘What? Oh my God.’ There’s just so many things I didn’t even know.”

She also reflected on how the show changed over time, “I think the show evolved a lot by the time cycle 23 rolled around. It was nearly 15 years after that first cycle. So I think some things still happened. I think they just learned their lesson about what to actually air on TV.”

