The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

For some of this year’s The Traitors contestants, the £120,000 prize pot is actually just a standard Tuesday at the office. While some are fighting for a life-changing sum to escape the retail grind, others are already sitting on high on the rich list, with six-figure salaries and impressive pensions back in the real world.

From high-stakes London barristers to local sweet shop assistants, the 2026 cast is a financial mixed bag. We’ve crunched the numbers, looked at industry data, and adjusted for regional pay scales to see who is actually the richest in the castle.

Here is the definitive series four rich list of the remaining cast, ranked from the modest earners to the heavy hitters.

Reece, 27, a sweet shop assistant from Sheffield

Estimated Salary: £19,000

Ngl, I think sweet shop assistant is a made-up job, but if it’s real, Reece is likely on the lower end of the pay scale. Even with his boxing coaching on the side, retail wages in Sheffield hover around the national living wage, making him our “poorest” contestant, and perhaps the one most desperate for that prize pot.

Jade, 25, a PhD student from the West Midlands

Estimated Salary: £20,780

Jade is doing a PhD, which in 2026 comes with a standard UKRI tax-free stipend of £20,780. She’s planning to tell people she’s “just” a master’s student to seem less of a threat, but her bank balance is the real thing she’s hiding. It’s enough to survive on, but a £100k win would certainly upgrade her lab equipment.

Jessie, 28, a hairstylist from Hull

Estimated Salary: £26,000

As a hairstylist in Hull, Jessie is used to the hustle. While top stylists in London can rake it in, the average for East Yorkshire sits more modestly. She’s used to putting on a front for clients, which is basically Traitor training in disguise, but she’s definitely playing for a life-changing sum.

James, 38, a gardener from Weymouth

Estimated Salary: £31,000

James describes himself as a chaotic class clown, but his salary is fairly grounded. Self-employed gardeners in Dorset can earn a decent living, but it’s hard graft for every penny. He wants to be a Traitor, and with a salary in the low £30ks, he’s got plenty of motivation to steal the lot.

Sam, 34, an account manager from North Yorkshire

Estimated Salary: £33,000

Sam rewatched previous series for tips, probably because he knows how much a win would boost his North Yorkshire lifestyle. Account managers in the North typically see salaries in the early £30ks, solid, but not exactly castle-owning money.

Fiona, 62, a local government officer from Swansea

Estimated Salary: £38,000

Fiona’s job revolves around trust, and her salary is the definition of steady public sector. Local government officers in Wales usually sit in the mid-to-high £30k bracket. She’s a good judge of character, but is she a good enough player to double her annual income in one night?

Jack, 29, a personal trainer from Essex

Estimated Salary: £45,000

Jack is leaning into the “PT from Essex” stereotype. Between high-end gym clients and private sessions, a successful PT in the commuter belt can easily clear £45k. It’s a comfortable life, but he’s clearly hungry for the prestige (and the cash) of the final.

Adam, 34, a builder from Essex

Estimated Salary: £48,000

Adam claims to be a builder and a ghost hunter. While the ghosts don’t pay the bills, a skilled tradesman in Essex certainly does well. With the current demand for construction, Adam is likely taking home a very healthy wedge, putting him in the top half of our earners.

Faraaz, 22, an internal auditor from Middlesbrough

Estimated Salary: £51,000

At just 22, Faraaz is already an internal auditor. It sounds intense because it is, and it pays surprisingly well for his age. Even in Middlesbrough, corporate auditing roles are lucrative, meaning Faraaz is likely the richest 22-year-old in the castle.

Roxy, 32, a recruiter from Amsterdam

Estimated Salary: £58,000

Roxy lives in Amsterdam, where salaries are high but the cost of living is higher. As a recruiter, her income is likely a mix of a solid base and high-stakes commission. She reads people for a living, and she’s paid well to do it.

Ellie, 33, a psychologist from London

Estimated Salary: £62,000

Ellie is analysing everyone’s behaviour, and as a qualified psychologist in London, she’s being paid a premium for those insights. Whether she’s private or NHS, her expertise puts her comfortably in the higher tax bracket.

Rachel, 42, head of communications from County Down

Estimated Salary: £75,000

Rachel is already a Traitor, and her day job involves controlling narratives. As a Head of Comms, she’s a senior executive. In the corporate world, this role is high-pressure and high-reward, making her one of the most financially successful players in the game.

Stephen, 32, a cyber security consultant from London

Estimated Salary: £95,000

One of the confirmed Traitors, Stephen is a heavy hitter. Cyber security in London is one of the highest-paying sectors in the UK. He says people let their guard down around him, probably because he looks like a guy who doesn’t need the money. But you don’t get to a nearly six-figure salary without being a little bit ruthless.

Matthew, 35, a creative director from Edinburgh

Estimated Salary: £110,000

Matthew has admitted he’d sacrifice others to survive. With a Creative Director salary in Edinburgh, he’s used to being the boss. This role sits at the top of the agency food chain, and his paycheck reflects his ability to manipulate “images” and “perceptions.”

Harriet, 52, a crime writer and former barrister from London

Estimated Salary: £150,000+

Harriet is the undisputed Queen of the Castle. Not only was she a London barrister—one of the highest-paying professions in the country, but she’s now a crime writer. If she has a few successful books under her belt on top of a legal career, she isn’t just “rich,” she’s wealthy. For Harriet, the £100k prize is less about the money and more about proving she can commit the perfect crime.

