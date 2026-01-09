Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

59 mins ago

The Traitors’ castle has officially lost its most wholesome resident, and he’s got some thoughts on Traitor Fiona. Last night, we watched as 59-year-old retired police officer Maz, aka Marzook Bana, was finally taken out by the Traitors in a cold-blooded murder in the woods.

Maz had a rough ride of it, featuring on the murder list a record-breaking three times before Stephen, Rachel and Fiona finally pulled the trigger. But now he’s out of the castle, the Preston-based father of five is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like being betrayed by the people you think are your best mates.

‘I really don’t understand that woman’

While Maz had his suspicions about Stephen, he was completely blindsided by the women in the turret. Speaking on Uncloaked and to the Lancashire Post, Maz revealed that his friendship with Fiona was a total front on her part.

“I had no idea about Fiona,” Maz admitted. “It was a cold death in those cages. We were good friends, everyone knew we were, and all the while she was planning to kill me. She was lovely, so genuine, and really was friends with everyone.”

He didn’t stop there, admitting he found Fiona’s gameplay baffling after discovering she had tried to murder him twice before he actually went home. “I was really disappointed. I mean, these were supposed to be my friends. I really don’t understand that woman. I thought she reminded me of my Grandma.”

‘You two let me down badly’

The moment Maz realized who had done the deed, the “sweet” persona slipped for a second as he confronted the reality of the betrayal. He admitted to feeling “gutted” and told the Traitors: “I would’ve believed Stephen, but you two let me down badly.”

In his exit confessional, he was even more stunned: “Oh my god, I could swear but I won’t. Rachel is playing a fantastic game, she’s completely going under the radar. And Fiona… the fact they had to murder me, I must’ve unnerved them.”

After secret detective Amanda was banished at the roundtable, she found out the identity of the Traitors. She branded Fiona “a little minx,” declaring, “love that woman, absolutely brilliant,”

The vibes in the castle were at an all-time low following their exit, with Reece breaking down in tears over the loss of his friend. “It’s bittersweet because Maz is such a beautiful soul,” Reece said. “People say it’s just a game, but it’s so cruel.”

Despite the bitter ending, Maz is staying classy. He’s confirmed he still wants a Traitor to win because he respects the “pressure” of the role.

With Amanda banished and Fiona and Rachel now at each other’s throats in the turret, the drama is officially peaking.

Featured image credit: BBC