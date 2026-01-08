The Tab

This major slip up from Stephen on The Traitors shows what a terrible Traitor he is

He literally gave himself away

Ellissa Bain

Everyone thinks Stephen’s days are numbered on The Traitors after a few major slip-ups, but this one has to be the worst, and it’s not putting himself on the murder list.

It’s been a pretty easy ride for the Traitor so far, who’s teamed up with Rachel. They already got fellow Traitor Hugo out, but have now been joined by Secret Traitor Fiona.

During last night’s round table, the cybersecurity consultant from the Isle of Lewis, who now lives in London, literally outed himself as a Traitor with one major blunder.

He was talking about the moment they found out about the murder list was chosen with fingerprints on the family tree, and said: “I was thinking to myself last night, oh sorry this morning, after we found out the thing was done [the list was chosen].”

The Traitors obviously knew who was on the list the night before, because they did the fingerprints, but the Faithfuls didn’t find out until that morning, so it was a really stupid error. He corrected himself right in front of everyone and nobody said anything, so it seems like he might have somehow got away with it, even though it was so obvious.

@home.sweet.home243

Stephen slips up 🙈🤣#bbcone #traitors #traitor #thetraitorsuk #thetraitors

♬ original sound – home.sweet.home24

Or, maybe people did pick up on his slip-up and are keeping the information to themselves, saving it to use against him at a later date when they have more evidence.

Everyone’s calling it out on social media, with one person writing: “How did nobody call Stephen out when he just said ‘..when I was thinking last night’ like that was SUCH a fumble.”

“Sorry guys Stephen and Rachel are kind of terrible Traitors at this point, Stephen fumbling with ‘last night’ and Rachel’s ‘joke’ with Ross, what on earth was that all about,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Absolute lol for Stephen messing up TWICE (being in front of the painting forever and also saying ‘last night’ at the roundtable) and getting away with it.” Oh dear, it’s really not looking good for Stephen.

Featured image credit: BBC

