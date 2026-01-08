People think this hidden book on The Traitors ‘proves’ theory they’re all related

2 hours ago

If you’ve been losing your mind over the mother-daughter reveals and hidden details in the latest series of The Traitors, you aren’t alone. But while the Faithfuls are busy screaming at each other across a round table, people at home think they’ve spotted a massive clue that proves the producers are playing a much longer game.

This series has already been chaotic. We’ve had the Diane-and-Ross level drama of a secret family duo, and we finally saw the unveiling of the first-ever secret Traitor, Fiona Hughes.

Fiona, the “lovely” local government worker from Swansea, turned out to be anything but. After being hand-picked by Claudia in episode one, she’s been playing a blinder, admitting she’s “drunk on power” and ready to be as treacherous as possible.

While Fiona is busy backstabbing, people on X have noticed the camera keeps panning to one very specific, very mysterious prop: A book titled Who’s Who 1934.

It’s been shown multiple times since the series kicked off last week, and in a show where every wink and handshake matters, people are convinced it’s not just set dressing.

What does it actually mean?

The theories are already flying. Is it a list of the contestants’ secrets? A breakdown of the Traitors’ game plan?

One person theorised: “Am guessing this book has a list of who already knew who and who is related to who.”

This would link to the family tree theory, which suggests that every single Traitors contestant is secretly related to another cast member in at least some way.

Another pointed out the potential math hidden in the title, suggesting the “1934” might be a code for the player breakdown: “I’m pretty sure the game plan is right there for the taking… 19 assumed ‘Faithfuls’, 3 known ‘Traitors’, 4 actual Traitors.”

Whether it’s a hint at more secret relatives or a breakdown of exactly how many Traitors are currently lurking in the castle, one thing is for sure, nothing in Claudia’s castle is there by accident.

Better start zooming in on those library shots.

Featured image credit: BBC iPlayer