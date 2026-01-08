The Tab

People think this hidden book on The Traitors ‘proves’ theory they’re all related

The camera keeps panning to it

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve been losing your mind over the mother-daughter reveals and hidden details in the latest series of The Traitors, you aren’t alone. But while the Faithfuls are busy screaming at each other across a round table, people at home think they’ve spotted a massive clue that proves the producers are playing a much longer game.

This series has already been chaotic. We’ve had the Diane-and-Ross level drama of a secret family duo, and we finally saw the unveiling of the first-ever secret Traitor, Fiona Hughes.

BBC

Fiona, the “lovely” local government worker from Swansea, turned out to be anything but. After being hand-picked by Claudia in episode one, she’s been playing a blinder, admitting she’s “drunk on power” and ready to be as treacherous as possible.

While Fiona is busy backstabbing, people on X have noticed the camera keeps panning to one very specific, very mysterious prop: A book titled Who’s Who 1934.

It’s been shown multiple times since the series kicked off last week, and in a show where every wink and handshake matters, people are convinced it’s not just set dressing.

BBC

What does it actually mean?

The theories are already flying. Is it a list of the contestants’ secrets? A breakdown of the Traitors’ game plan?

One person theorised: “Am guessing this book has a list of who already knew who and who is related to who.”

This would link to the family tree theory, which suggests that every single Traitors contestant is secretly related to another cast member in at least some way.

Another pointed out the potential math hidden in the title, suggesting the “1934” might be a code for the player breakdown: “I’m pretty sure the game plan is right there for the taking… 19 assumed ‘Faithfuls’, 3 known ‘Traitors’, 4 actual Traitors.”

Whether it’s a hint at more secret relatives or a breakdown of exactly how many Traitors are currently lurking in the castle, one thing is for sure, nothing in Claudia’s castle is there by accident.

Better start zooming in on those library shots.

Featured image credit: BBC iPlayer

Latest

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

Ellissa Bain

There were too many to keep up

‘Daddy no’: OnlyFans father and son drop first YouTube video together and it’s *uncomfortable*

Hayley Soen

I’m never getting that time back

gay men

Here’s the leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood, the members’ club for insufferable gays

Kieran Galpin

They don’t refer to themselves as gay, which is very gay

Real reason David Harbour dropped out of huge new film after Stranger Things finale

Hebe Hancock

He’s had a rough year

Is a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster actually happening? Here’s the truth

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There has been so many rumours

OnlyFans twins

There’s not a lot these gay identical twins won’t do on OnlyFans, and their reason is so bad

Kieran Galpin

Erm, I guess that’s one way to explain it

Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Hannah Gross

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

All the details of the French influencer Steven Bartlett just secretly got engaged to

Hayley Soen

They’ve been dating for seven years

Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

Ellissa Bain

They kept it a secret from everyone

Avoid York tourists traps and visit these top York spots instead

Charlotte Darlington

Spend 2026 exploring the independence of York with these hidden gems

