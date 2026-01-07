The Tab
some the traitors contestants including matthew who is selling the art

Omg, an unexpected Traitors contestant has a side hustle selling X-rated art for thousands

It’s always the quiet ones

Claudia Cox

A really surprising contestant on The Traitors season four has a cheeky side hustle selling racy art. I never would have expected this from him.

Matthew has been a total enigma on The Traitors so far. I think he’s spoken at the round table, like, twice in total? On the show, Matthew is introduced to us as a “creative director”. Yup, after studying media and film at uni, he ended up working at a creative agency called Good Fowk. But Matthew also has a side hustle as an artist.

Matthew has found a very niche way to channel his creativity. He takes photographs of himself in the great outdoors, doing a headstand, butt naked. Literally.

The first exhibition of his work, titled “Upended” was at a gallery called Bard in Edinburgh in August 2024. His art is still on sale there. A framed 120cm by 180cm picture costs £3,330.00. Seriously. If your budget doesn’t extend quite that far, you can purchase a moderately smaller, unframed piece for just £960.00. Woah, a bargain!

Matthew has been making art like this since at least 2019. The Royal Academy of Arts even let him strip off in a gallery and pose with Antony Gormley sculptures. He was already an influencer before he was cast on The Traitors. Matthew’s naked headstand pics helped him amass tens of thousands of followers. He even did some spon-con.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matty (@yermatty)

There is a deep and meaningful reason why Matthew is usually naked in his art. He explained on Instagram: “I have been playing with self portraiture since I came out and I found clothes always added a layer of identity or time. I don’t want them to be about me. I want you to see through that and see deeper. The moment. The story. The spirit. I want them to feel timeless and yet stuck in that instant…. Even underwear, the style, the cut, it’s all drag. It’s all saying something. Revealing or covering or framing.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matty (@yermatty)

Matthew used to post a lot more nude portraits on Instagram, but they were a bit too explicit for the platform. He commented to a follower that many pics were removed from his page. He’s started only uploading photos when there is a peach emoji over his bum.

Ahead of being announced as a contestant on The Traitors, Matthew relegated his more controversial art to a separate account, called @headstandmatty. This account already has nearly 20,000 followers, believe it or not.

