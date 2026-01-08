The Tab

Everyone’s saying it, so here’s why Amanda from The Traitors looks so ridiculously familiar

Where have I seen her before?!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The second week of The Traitors episodes has just started, and things got so juicy as the secret Traitor was revealed. Lots of new people started getting a bit of heat, including Amanda, who everyone is saying looks ridiculously familiar.

If you’ve been sitting there thinking where on earth have I seen that woman before? You’re not the only one. People have been trying to rack their brains, wondering if she’s been on any popular TV shows before.

It turns out, she hasn’t. Well, not to public knowledge anyway. But the retired police detective from Brighton looks like so many different TV show characters and famous people it’s actually insane. She must just have one of those faces!

So, here are all the uncanny resemblances Amanda Collier strangely has with TV show characters, and why you probably recognise her (even though you technically don’t).

This is why Amanda from The Traitors looks so familiar

People think Amanda looks like Superintendent Ted Hastings from the BBC police drama Line of Duty, played by Adrian Dunbar. She is the female version of him, there’s no denying it.

Others think she looks like Lisa Theaker from Hunted and Celebrity Hunted on Chnanel 4, just with short hair. Honestly, I don’t see this one as much.

She’s also getting compared to Mrs May, the wife and mum from TikTok who has over 350,000 followers. Okay, these two do look really alike.

Lots think she looks like Ellie Ewing from the soap Dallas too, played by the iconic Barbara Bel Geddes. They definitely have some of the same features.

Other people she’s being compared to include actresses Jodie Whittaker, Jennifer Saunders and Emma Thompson. I’d take that as a massive compliment tbh. And people are still majorly convinced they’ve seen her on 24 Hours In Police Custody before. I can’t find any evidence, but it would make sense.

Featured image credit: BBC

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
