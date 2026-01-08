Every secret connection in The Traitors’ family tree theory, that is actually convincing

2 hours ago

We’re only four episodes into the new series of The Traitors, and while the brand-new red cloaked secret Traitor has provided plenty of drama, people are currently spiralling over the “family tree” theory which suggests there are plenty of connections throughout the castle.

It all started when Roxy and Judy were outed as mother and daughter, followed quickly by the reveal that Ellie and Ross are actually a couple. There’s also a literal family tree painting in the foyer, complete with a cryptic Latin warning about “trusting your own blood”.

Is the entire cast playing in secret pairs? From hidden police partners to suspicious “I love yous”, here is every secret connection theory.

Hugo and Harriet

The theory that Hugo and Harriet are siblings is gaining serious traction. Not only do they share a certain look, but they both work as barristers.

While some argue Harriet wouldn’t bin off her own brother so early, the Latin proverb above the family tree literally warns that “the sharpest knives are handed to the table by faithful servants”. Getting your own brother banished for the plot? That would be Traitors excellence.

Maz and Amanda

This is the one for the true crime nerds. Maz entered the castle claiming to be a humble civil servant, but he’s since let slip in the diary room that he’s actually a retired police officer.

The plot thickens when you remember Amanda is a retired detective inspector, a fact she’s also keeping quiet. People are convinced these two didn’t just meet in Scotland, but actually served in the same force. They’ve both also repeatedly voted for Jade during the round tables. Could they be running a secret alliance under everyone’s noses?

Jessie and Jack

This one has sent us into a frenzy. During a recent trial, Jessie didn’t just support Jack, she practically launched herself at him. After successfully saving him, she wrapped her legs around him for a hug that looked way too comfortable for a three-day-old friendship.

People also claim they heard Jessie whisper “I love you” during the exchange, which wasn’t reflected in the subtitles. Whether they’re siblings, cousins, or a secret couple, their body language is screaming that they knew each other before they got to the castle.

Amanda and Reece

If Maz isn’t Amanda’s secret partner, then could Reece be her son? Body language expert Darren Stanton told Betfair Casino that the pair have a “deep connection and rapport” that goes beyond game strategy.

Between their similar “forthright” personalities and the way Reece tried to save Amanda during the skull challenge, the theory that they are mother and son (or at least aunt and nephew) is looking more likely by the episode.

Rachel and Matthew

Everyone is looking for a connection between these two, mainly because they’re both Northern Irish. While Rachel is actually married with kids, the secret siblin” theory is still alive and well.

They might claim to be from different towns, but if there’s one thing we know about this show, it’s that people lie about their geography the second they step foot in that car.

I guess we’ll find out soon!

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC