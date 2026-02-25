Friend shares what Martin Short’s daughter Katherine was really like in a heartbreaking statement

4 hours ago

Friends of Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, have opened up about what she was really like and how much light she brought into other people’s lives.

Katherine, 42, died on Monday at her home in the Hollywood Hills. Her death has left family, friends and neighbours completely heartbroken.

In a statement, her family said, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

‘She was calm and laughed a lot’

A close friend, Rande Levine, who founded the dog rescue charity Karma Rescue, said she is still struggling to process the news. “She was such a wonderful, giving, loving human being. I’m picturing her face right now, laughing,” Levine told the Daily Mail. “It’s just so devastating to find out she took her own life.”

Those who knew Katherine say she dedicated her life to helping other people, even while quietly dealing with her own mental health struggles. She was a licensed clinical social worker and therapist. And she also volunteered her time for mental health and animal charities.

Levine explained that Katherine had been open about the fact she was battling her own difficulties. “I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it. But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was,” she said. “She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around. Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive.”

She added, “She was so soft spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot.”

Levine revealed that during particularly difficult periods in the 2010s, Katherine would step back to focus on her mental health. “She’d say, I won’t be around, I’m going away. She’d go check into some place to boost her up again,” Levine said.

Katherine was also passionate about animals and served on the board of Karma Rescue. Levine even shared a lighter story about Katherine convincing her famous dad, actor Martin Short, to warm to pit bulls. He was hesitant to begin with, but he finally warmed up.

Levine said, “She introduced Charlie to Martin, and he fell in love. She showed me a video of him and the dog lying in bed together, cuddling.”

Katherine was also very close to her father

Friends say Katherine was extremely close to her father and that he was always supportive. “I feel so sad for her dad. They were so close. He was so supportive of her and a big part of her life,” Levine said.

“When we’d talk on the phone or email, he was always involved with her, being a supportive dad.”

On her counselling website, Katherine spoke openly about living with mental illness and how her service dog, Joni, helped her cope. “Joni … is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years,” she wrote in a 2024 archive of the site.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

If you are experiencing any mental health issues or high levels of stress, help is readily available for those that need it. Samaritans can be contacted at any time on 116 123. You can also contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on 0800 58 58 58.