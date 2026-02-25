Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

5 hours ago

The entertainment world is in mourning following the devastating news that Martin Short’s eldest daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, has passed away at the age of 42. Martin has lost many family members throughout his life.

Representatives for the 75-year-old Only Murders in the Building actor confirmed that Katherine died by suicide at her Los Angeles home on Monday. In a statement to the Daily Mail, the family said: “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.”

While Martin Short is known globally for his bubbly charm and comedic genius, the actor has endured a lifetime of significant heartbreak. Behind the scenes, the comedy legend has survived the loss of his parents, his brother, his wife of 30 years, and now his daughter.

A childhood marked by loss

Martin’s experience with grief began long before he found fame. Born the youngest of five children in Ontario, Canada, Martin suffered his first major tragedy at just 12 years old when his eldest brother, David, died in a car accident.

The heartbreak didn’t stop there. Just six years later, when Martin was 17, his mother Olive passed away after a long battle with cancer. Only two years after that, his father died from complications following a stroke. By the age of 20, Martin was orphaned.

Speaking in his 2014 memoir, Martin reflected on how these early losses shaped him: “At 20, I knew things about life and death and tragedy and loss that none of my friends knew about.”

His marriage to Nancy Dolman

In 1972, Martin met fellow actress Nancy Dolman. The pair married in 1980 and adopted three children: Henry, Katherine, and Oliver. Nancy retired from show business to raise their family, and Martin often described their 30-year marriage as a “triumph”.

However, tragedy struck again in 2010 when Nancy passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. Martin has spoken candidly about her death in the years since, admitting he still “talks” to her and feels her presence daily.

The loss of Katherine comes during a particularly difficult period for the actor. The past year has seen the passing of his close friend and SCTV co-star Catherine O’Hara, as well as the tragic murder of his friend, director Rob Reiner.

Martin once told The Hollywood Reporter that life stresses “either empower you or defeat you”, noting that surviving his history of loss made him a “braver performer”.

As the news of Katherine’s passing spread, people took to X to share their condolences. One person wrote: “He’s lost his parents, brother, wife, and now daughter… This man has gone through so much. I can’t imagine the pain he’s in. My heart hurts for him.

Featured image credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock