The Tab

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The entertainment world is in mourning following the devastating news that Martin Short’s eldest daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, has passed away at the age of 42. Martin has lost many family members throughout his life.

Representatives for the 75-year-old Only Murders in the Building actor confirmed that Katherine died by suicide at her Los Angeles home on Monday. In a statement to the Daily Mail, the family said: “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

While Martin Short is known globally for his bubbly charm and comedic genius, the actor has endured a lifetime of significant heartbreak. Behind the scenes, the comedy legend has survived the loss of his parents, his brother, his wife of 30 years, and now his daughter.

A childhood marked by loss

Martin’s experience with grief began long before he found fame. Born the youngest of five children in Ontario, Canada, Martin suffered his first major tragedy at just 12 years old when his eldest brother, David, died in a car accident.

The heartbreak didn’t stop there. Just six years later, when Martin was 17, his mother Olive passed away after a long battle with cancer. Only two years after that, his father died from complications following a stroke. By the age of 20, Martin was orphaned.

Speaking in his 2014 memoir, Martin reflected on how these early losses shaped him: “At 20, I knew things about life and death and tragedy and loss that none of my friends knew about.”

His marriage to Nancy Dolman

Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

In 1972, Martin met fellow actress Nancy Dolman. The pair married in 1980 and adopted three children: Henry, Katherine, and Oliver. Nancy retired from show business to raise their family, and Martin often described their 30-year marriage as a “triumph”.

However, tragedy struck again in 2010 when Nancy passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. Martin has spoken candidly about her death in the years since, admitting he still “talks” to her and feels her presence daily.

The loss of Katherine comes during a particularly difficult period for the actor. The past year has seen the passing of his close friend and SCTV co-star Catherine O’Hara, as well as the tragic murder of his friend, director Rob Reiner.

Martin once told The Hollywood Reporter that life stresses “either empower you or defeat you”, noting that surviving his history of loss made him a “braver performer”.

As the news of Katherine’s passing spread, people took to X to share their condolences. One person wrote: “He’s lost his parents, brother, wife, and now daughter… This man has gone through so much. I can’t imagine the pain he’s in. My heart hurts for him.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity News Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Hilary Duff speaks out after the actor who plays Lizzie McGuire’s dad tragically dies

Manon from KATSEYE reveals the ‘real reason’ she left the group and it’s actually so sad

Latest
Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….