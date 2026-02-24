Hilary Duff speaks out after the actor who plays Lizzie McGuire’s dad tragically dies

3 hours ago

Robert Carradine, who played Lizzie McGuire’s dad in the hit Disney Channel show, has sadly passed away by suicide after a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder.

The 71-year-old actor has had a long and successful career, acting in numerous films and TV shows since 1972. But he’s most known for playing Sean McGuire, Lizzie McGuire’s dad, in the huge Disney Channel show. Now, it has been revealed that behind the scenes, the actor was struggling with bipolar disorder.

In a statement shared by his family, it was revealed that Robert, known by those close to him as Bobby, died by suicide.

“In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him,” the statement said.

“We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.”

The statement continued: “At this time, we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Hilary Duff, who played the titular character in the Lizzie McGuire series, has spoken out after the actor’s sudden passing, sharing a heartbreaking Instagram tribute.

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parent,” she said. “I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Kieth, Robert’s brother, spoke about how the actor’s battle with bipolar disorder is only a small part of his life.

“It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day.”

