The Tab

Hilary Duff speaks out after the actor who plays Lizzie McGuire’s dad tragically dies

‘This one hurts’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Robert Carradine, who played Lizzie McGuire’s dad in the hit Disney Channel show, has sadly passed away by suicide after a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder.

The 71-year-old actor has had a long and successful career, acting in numerous films and TV shows since 1972. But he’s most known for playing Sean McGuire, Lizzie McGuire’s dad, in the huge Disney Channel show. Now, it has been revealed that behind the scenes, the actor was struggling with bipolar disorder.

via Disney+

In a statement shared by his family, it was revealed that Robert, known by those close to him as Bobby, died by suicide.

“In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him,” the statement said.

“We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.”

The statement continued: “At this time, we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Hilary Duff, who played the titular character in the Lizzie McGuire series, has spoken out after the actor’s sudden passing, sharing a heartbreaking Instagram tribute.

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parent,” she said. “I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Kieth, Robert’s brother, spoke about how the actor’s battle with bipolar disorder is only a small part of his life.

“It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Disney+

More on: Celebrity Disney Channel TV US
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Patrick Dempsey Eric Dane final days

Patrick Dempsey reveals the sad reality of Eric Dane’s final days before his death from ALS

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

AP

‘DAH!’: PinkPantheress has finally revealed why she barked at that man at the Grammys

Latest

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!