Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

We’ve long known that the iconic Zara Larsson is as criminally online as the rest of us, but who could’ve guessed she was out here fighting with editors on her Wikipedia page?

In a TikTok that has since racked up 1.4 million views, the Swede was seething as she combed through her own Wikipedia page. You see, a currently unidentified person keeps changing her picture, and she’s not happy with the choice of photo.

@zaralarsson

I will NEVER stop so you better stop because I will NEVER EVER STOP

♬ original sound – Zara Larsson

“Whoever the f**k is changing this f**king Wikipedia picture to this picture: Stop, stoping doing that,” she scathed, zooming in on the picture in question.

She seemed to be in an active battle with the mysterious individual, changing the picture over and over again. Admittedly, the picture isn’t even that bad, but then again, I task you with finding a single picture where Zara doesn’t look like an outright goddess.

Zara then went through all of Wikipedia’s banked photos of her, and she was not impressed.

“Where’s my nice picture?” she questioned. “Can I dissaprove these pictures? This is the one I want. This is the one we need to keep changing forever.”

By the time she had returned to the homepage, the picture had changed once again.

Zara Larsson’s Wikipedia page is now locked

After her meltdown on Twitter, and presumably after changing the picture back and forth countless times, Wikipedia locked Zara Larsson’s page under extended confirmed protection. This ensures that only respected Wikipedia editors can make changes, and not someone who wants to give Zara early-onset grey hair from stress.

“Wait, is this play about us?” Wikipedia commented underneath Zara’s TikTok.

Another commented: “Zara Larsson is so real bc if I were famous i would be searching myself up on Google too.”

“Having beef with Wikipedia is so iconic,” someone else said.

Zara Larsson’s Wikipedia picture is now firmly cemented as the one she chose, and it was first uploaded on February 20.

Featured image credit: Zara Larsson

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

