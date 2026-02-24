Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

2 hours ago

After the actor Eric Dane sadly died from ALS on 19th February, his friends set up a GoFundMe page to “provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters”.

The page has become controversial. Some people questioned why the “friends of the Dane family” were asking for money for his family instead of for an ALS charity. Others pointed out that Eric Dane and his wife Rebecca Gayheart Dane were estimated to have multimillion net worths. Several of Eric Dane’s celebrity friends have now spoken out in defence of the GoFundMe page.

Kate Walsh

She starred as Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy alongside Eric Dane. Kate Walsh shared a picture of Eric and his daughters on her Instagram story. She wrote: “A lot of people (I know, in a time when we ask so much of everyone to help with all the things) are under the misconception that actors are rich. But when they go through these debilitating illnesses they go through their funds. Thank you for even considering to help.”

She did also encourage her followers to look into the charity Target ALS, which Eric was on the board of directors of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh)

Mike McGuiness

He’s an actor and producer who was friends with Eric Dane. Mike posted a tribute to Eric on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike McGuiness (@mcguins)





The caption, which has since been edited, originally included the message: “Covid and ALS did a number on his work life and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped. A GoFundMe is being made and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help. Love the ones you’ve got.”

Rebecca Gayheart Dane

Rebecca is Eric Dane’s wife, and the mother of his daughters. After GoFundMe investigated the page and put the funds on hold, Rebecca Gayheart was added as the beneficiary.

Rebecca posted several photos of her, Eric Dane and their daughters, along with a link to the GoFundMe. She also shared a screenshot of the GoFundMe page to her socials, and wrote “Thank you to everyone.”

Krista Vernoff

She’s the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy. Krista posted on Instagram: It is an absurdity that illness in America means bankruptcy and enormous medical debt – but here we are. ALS is a brutal disease and brutally expensive. Eric Dane leaves behind two young daughters. If his work meant something to you, there is a GoFundMe link in my bio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krista Vernoff (@kristavernoff)

Several other celebrities publicly supported the campaign

Many celebrities contributed to the GoFundMe and didn’t leave the donations anonymously, so we can see exactly who has supported the campaign.

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000. Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, and his wife Ashley contributed $27,000. Brad Falchuk is a TV producer (and the husband of Gwyneth Paltrow) who recently interviewed Eric Dane for a Netflix project. He gave $10,000.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image of Eric Dane by Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock.