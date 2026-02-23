The Tab

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Hollywood has rallied around Eric Dane’s family in a huge way following his death, with a string of A-list stars and industry power players donating thousands to support his loved ones’ GoFundMe.

The page, set up after Dane’s death from ALS, has already reached $349,000 (£276k), with major contributions pouring in from across the entertainment world.

GoFundMe

The page says “As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs”.

Among the biggest donors is Hailey Bieber, who quietly gave a whopping $20,000 (£15.8k) to the fund. Brad Falchuk and partner Gwyneth Paltrow donated $10,000, while producer Randall Emmett matched that amount with another $10,000.

Fati Sadou /ABACAPRESS.COM /Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Guy Oseary, longtime manager to Madonna, contributed $5,000, as did Disney executive Dana Walden. Euphoria director Sam Levinson has donated the biggest amount so far, giving $27,000.

Dane died on Thursday aged 53 after battling the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS. His family said he passed peacefully surrounded by those closest to him, including his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters Billie and Georgia.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by I AM ALS (@iamalsorg)

During his illness, Dane became a vocal advocate for ALS awareness and research, using his platform to highlight the realities of the disease and support others facing similar diagnoses.

The wave of financial support underscores just how respected and connected Dane was in Hollywood, with friends and colleagues putting tangible backing behind their condolences as his family navigates life without him.

The GoFundMe will “help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters”.

Featured image credit: GoFundMe, Fati Sadou /ABACAPRESS.COM/ Shutterstock

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

