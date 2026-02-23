These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

1 hour ago

Hollywood has rallied around Eric Dane’s family in a huge way following his death, with a string of A-list stars and industry power players donating thousands to support his loved ones’ GoFundMe.

The page, set up after Dane’s death from ALS, has already reached $349,000 (£276k), with major contributions pouring in from across the entertainment world.

The page says “As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs”.

Among the biggest donors is Hailey Bieber, who quietly gave a whopping $20,000 (£15.8k) to the fund. Brad Falchuk and partner Gwyneth Paltrow donated $10,000, while producer Randall Emmett matched that amount with another $10,000.

Elsewhere, Guy Oseary, longtime manager to Madonna, contributed $5,000, as did Disney executive Dana Walden. Euphoria director Sam Levinson has donated the biggest amount so far, giving $27,000.

Dane died on Thursday aged 53 after battling the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS. His family said he passed peacefully surrounded by those closest to him, including his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters Billie and Georgia.

During his illness, Dane became a vocal advocate for ALS awareness and research, using his platform to highlight the realities of the disease and support others facing similar diagnoses.

The wave of financial support underscores just how respected and connected Dane was in Hollywood, with friends and colleagues putting tangible backing behind their condolences as his family navigates life without him.

The GoFundMe will “help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters”.

