The Secret Traitor on The Traitors has already LEAKED and this is who it is

It was meant to be revealed in tonight’s episode

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone’s been eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode of The Traitors to find out who the Secret Traitor is, but it’s apparently already leaked. If you don’t want to find out who the Secret Traitor is stop reading now. I warned you.

For the first time ever, the BBC reality show has a new red-cloaked Traitor who has been kept a secret from both the Traitors and the public up until now.

The person is about to be revealed in Wednesday night’s episode. However, people are claiming they already know who the Secret Traitor is because they accidentally released the fourth episode early on iPlayer before quickly deleting it.

One person wrote on the Traitors UK page on Facebook: “I fell asleep watching The Traitors (episode 3) on catch up on Sunday night. I woke up during the fourth episode when the Secret Traitor was being revealed. Went back to sleep and went to watch the full episode yesterday only to find it hadn’t been released yet.

“I’m now so confused as to whether it was a glitch on BBC iPlayer and I watched episode four early or if it was a VERY vivid dream. Will write the Secret Traitor in comments instead of here, just in case it was a glitch and not a dream.”

Credit: Facebook

In the comments, other people also claimed that the 7th January’s episode was also available for a short period on the app before suddenly disappearing, and it wasn’t all a dream. So who is the Traitor?!

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo's mum on OnlyFans

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here's the full timetable for series four

Well, according to the person on Facebook it’s… Amanda! Yes, Amanda Collier, the Retired Police Detective from Brighton, who is keeping her copper background behind her, is apparently the Secret Traitor. She wasn’t on anyone’s radar, and that’s what makes an excellent Traitor.

Credit: BBC

Speaking before going on the show, she said: “To be a Traitor, you have to be good at lying, have a good poker face and be a master of deflection to prevent you being identified. I’ve learned a lot about being deceptive, devious and cunning.

“On the other side of the coin, I am a good person, and I became a police officer to help people. You have to be nice and calm, even when there’s a big storm around you. I’d bring all these skills into the game, whichever role I am assigned.”

Sounds like she wanted to be a Traitor deep down all along. Everyone is just taking people on social media’s word for it though, so we’ll have to wait and see in tonight’s episode if Amanda really is the red-cloaked Traitor.

Featured image credit: BBC

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
This hilarious 'touch grass' rug is for the guys and girlies who haven't been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

traitors cast universities

All the impressive UK universities where the brainy The Traitors season four cast studied

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here's when you need to tune in

Omg, this hidden detail on Traitor's Uncloaked may accidentally reveal the Secret Traitor

Actress for Max's mum in Stranger Things reveals shocking reason she was CUT from show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even filmed a hospital scene that never aired

Geordie Shore

I'm sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

Kieran Galpin

Forget a black book, these celebs have got black Excel documents

'It won't be the same': Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

Hayley Soen

She admitted she'd consider getting back with him if he was a bombshell

stranger things cast millie bobby brown sadie sink and er dustin

Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast spill on Eleven's fate, and I'm not okay

Claudia Cox

Millie said 'it all ends' for Eleven…

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update from hospital after revealing twins will 'never walk'

Ellissa Bain

They've been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition

Wait, is this video of Vecna actor proof a Stranger Things secret episode drops today?!

Hebe Hancock

It better be true

Ashley Tisdale

As Hilary Duff's hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here's all the juicy drama in the 'toxic mum group'

Kieran Galpin

He called the High School Musical star 'self obsessed and tone deaf'

Stranger Things creators Conformity Gate

Stranger Things creators already addressed 'multiple endings' theory amid conformity gate chaos

Suchismita Ghosh

The 'secret episode nine' is supposed to release today, 7 January

A 'leaked' Stranger Things episode nine intro is all over TikTok on conformity gate day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

'I'm choosing to believe this'

Full inquest date set for 'unnatural' death of teenager on Nottingham Trent campus

Liz Burton

Krystian Butler passed away in student accommodation

