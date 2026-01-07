The Secret Traitor on The Traitors has already LEAKED and this is who it is

3 hours ago

Everyone’s been eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode of The Traitors to find out who the Secret Traitor is, but it’s apparently already leaked. If you don’t want to find out who the Secret Traitor is stop reading now. I warned you.

For the first time ever, the BBC reality show has a new red-cloaked Traitor who has been kept a secret from both the Traitors and the public up until now.

The person is about to be revealed in Wednesday night’s episode. However, people are claiming they already know who the Secret Traitor is because they accidentally released the fourth episode early on iPlayer before quickly deleting it.

One person wrote on the Traitors UK page on Facebook: “I fell asleep watching The Traitors (episode 3) on catch up on Sunday night. I woke up during the fourth episode when the Secret Traitor was being revealed. Went back to sleep and went to watch the full episode yesterday only to find it hadn’t been released yet.

“I’m now so confused as to whether it was a glitch on BBC iPlayer and I watched episode four early or if it was a VERY vivid dream. Will write the Secret Traitor in comments instead of here, just in case it was a glitch and not a dream.”

In the comments, other people also claimed that the 7th January’s episode was also available for a short period on the app before suddenly disappearing, and it wasn’t all a dream. So who is the Traitor?!

Well, according to the person on Facebook it’s… Amanda! Yes, Amanda Collier, the Retired Police Detective from Brighton, who is keeping her copper background behind her, is apparently the Secret Traitor. She wasn’t on anyone’s radar, and that’s what makes an excellent Traitor.

Speaking before going on the show, she said: “To be a Traitor, you have to be good at lying, have a good poker face and be a master of deflection to prevent you being identified. I’ve learned a lot about being deceptive, devious and cunning.

“On the other side of the coin, I am a good person, and I became a police officer to help people. You have to be nice and calm, even when there’s a big storm around you. I’d bring all these skills into the game, whichever role I am assigned.”

Sounds like she wanted to be a Traitor deep down all along. Everyone is just taking people on social media’s word for it though, so we’ll have to wait and see in tonight’s episode if Amanda really is the red-cloaked Traitor.