Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

They kept it a secret from everyone

Ellissa Bain

After Ross was banished in last night’s episode of The Traitors, Ellie dropped the massive bombshell that they’re actually dating! Everyone had already worked it out after finding old pictures of them together on Instagram, so the confirmation felt like a massive reward.

Ross has now spoken out about what it was really like hiding his relationship from everyone on the BBC murder mystery show, and he said it wasn’t as hard as he thought it would be.

Speaking on The Traitors: Uncloaked, he said: “Hiding the relationship with Ellie was the easiest thing ever. Any time we had an interaction, I was happy to see her because I was under pressure the whole time, so Ellie was my safe space in the game.”

Credit: BBC

The only thing that made it difficult was that he actually thought she was a Traitor, because of how distant she was being. So, he was shocked to find out his girlfriend was 100 per cent Faithful.

“I thought she was a Traitor, because every time we had a moment together, she would not speak to me,” he said.

“I’m very proud of her though and I’m glad she’s still in there holding it down for the household. I am Ellie’s biggest fan boy, so I hope she goes on to win. I just also hope she does something to redeem me – I don’t want my death to be in vain.”

Credit: BBC

He also spoke out about the moment he realised he already knew fellow player Netty in the first episode, and he actually saw it as a positive thing at first. But that quickly changed.

“At the time, I’d seen Netty, let’s just say 20 seconds before, and I was like, ‘I have a secret ally’. It’s supposed to be 22 strangers, but it’s 20 plus Ross and Netty and Ellie,” Ross recalled.

“And Netty has gone, ‘Ross!’ and I was like, ‘No, no’ and I froze because I was like this is not good and she’s run and jumped into my arms.”

He wanted them to team up but keep it a secret that they knew each other, but Netty ruined that in the first five seconds of meeting him.

“And the problem with that is that like everyone was like, ‘Oh Ross, it looks really suspicious’ but I was like, ‘I don’t care about you lot right now. Someone who my partner has no idea who they are has just jumped into my arms,” he added.

“Like you guys have got the wrong priorities. And that’s what my initial fear was. It was genuinely innocent, but it looked terrible.”

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

Ellissa Bain

There were too many to keep up

‘Daddy no’: OnlyFans father and son drop first YouTube video together and it’s *uncomfortable*

Hayley Soen

I’m never getting that time back

gay men

Here’s the leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood, the members’ club for insufferable gays

Kieran Galpin

They don’t refer to themselves as gay, which is very gay

Real reason David Harbour dropped out of huge new film after Stranger Things finale

Hebe Hancock

He’s had a rough year

Is a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster actually happening? Here’s the truth

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There has been so many rumours

OnlyFans twins

There’s not a lot these gay identical twins won’t do on OnlyFans, and their reason is so bad

Kieran Galpin

Erm, I guess that’s one way to explain it

Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Hannah Gross

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

All the details of the French influencer Steven Bartlett just secretly got engaged to

Hayley Soen

They’ve been dating for seven years

