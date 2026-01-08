Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

2 hours ago

After Ross was banished in last night’s episode of The Traitors, Ellie dropped the massive bombshell that they’re actually dating! Everyone had already worked it out after finding old pictures of them together on Instagram, so the confirmation felt like a massive reward.

Ross has now spoken out about what it was really like hiding his relationship from everyone on the BBC murder mystery show, and he said it wasn’t as hard as he thought it would be.

Speaking on The Traitors: Uncloaked, he said: “Hiding the relationship with Ellie was the easiest thing ever. Any time we had an interaction, I was happy to see her because I was under pressure the whole time, so Ellie was my safe space in the game.”

The only thing that made it difficult was that he actually thought she was a Traitor, because of how distant she was being. So, he was shocked to find out his girlfriend was 100 per cent Faithful.

“I thought she was a Traitor, because every time we had a moment together, she would not speak to me,” he said.

“I’m very proud of her though and I’m glad she’s still in there holding it down for the household. I am Ellie’s biggest fan boy, so I hope she goes on to win. I just also hope she does something to redeem me – I don’t want my death to be in vain.”

He also spoke out about the moment he realised he already knew fellow player Netty in the first episode, and he actually saw it as a positive thing at first. But that quickly changed.

“At the time, I’d seen Netty, let’s just say 20 seconds before, and I was like, ‘I have a secret ally’. It’s supposed to be 22 strangers, but it’s 20 plus Ross and Netty and Ellie,” Ross recalled.

“And Netty has gone, ‘Ross!’ and I was like, ‘No, no’ and I froze because I was like this is not good and she’s run and jumped into my arms.”

He wanted them to team up but keep it a secret that they knew each other, but Netty ruined that in the first five seconds of meeting him.

“And the problem with that is that like everyone was like, ‘Oh Ross, it looks really suspicious’ but I was like, ‘I don’t care about you lot right now. Someone who my partner has no idea who they are has just jumped into my arms,” he added.

“Like you guys have got the wrong priorities. And that’s what my initial fear was. It was genuinely innocent, but it looked terrible.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC