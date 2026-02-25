The Tab

Here’s how to do that viral AI Tokyo Drift trend and make your own funny meme

It’s everywhere right now

Ellissa Bain | News

Everyone on social media is obsessed with that viral trend where you make an AI meme using a scene from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, but how do you do it? Here’s a full explanation if you’re confused.

The trend has been taking over TikTok, Instagram and Twitter this month, and sees people replacing the car from the iconic scene where Han leans against his orange Mazda RX-7 with hilarious alternatives.

People are changing the sports car in the 2002 film to all kinds of brilliant things, from Mr Bean’s Mini Cooper to one of those red and yellow plastic cars that you had as a kid and a pirate ship.

Some are even changing Han to different people, too, like Donald Trump, Tiffany from White Chicks and SpongeBob. If you want to join in the trend and make your own AI Tokyo Drift meme, here’s how to do it.

@mx5modified

Cody coupe Han knows! #fastandfurious #tokyodrift #cosycoupe #han #ai

♬ original sound – ෆ

Here’s how to do the AI Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift meme trend

  1. First, you need to download an app called Kling AI
  2. Then create an account. You only get one free go, so don’t get it wrong!
  3. Click “Explore” in the bottom bar
  4. Type “Fast and furious Tokyo Drift” in the search bar
  5. Find the template and click “Recreate”
  6. Delete the second photo and add your car
  7. Change the prompt to the colour of your car

If you want to create a picture version of the trend, find a screenshot of Han leaning up against the car online and upload it to ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. Then, also upload the photo of the car you want in the image instead, and ask the chatbot to replace the car in the image. It’s really that simple!

Featured image credit: TikTok and Universal Pictures

Featured image credit: TikTok and Universal Pictures

Ellissa Bain | News
