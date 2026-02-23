Right, here’s what that emotional ‘two birds on a wire’ TikTok trend actually means

4 hours ago

If you’ve been on TikTok this week, you will have seen everyone doing that viral “two birds on a wire” trend. It involves singing Regina Spektor’s 2012 track of the same name while also signing the words in American Sign Language, and everyone’s talking about how sad the trend is. If you’re confused, here’s a full explanation.

Here’s what the ‘two words on a wire’ TikTok trend is all about

The viral TikTok sound only uses one line of the song, which comes from the chorus: “Two birds on a wire/ One says, ‘C’mon’ and the other says, ‘I’m tired’.”

However, if you listen to the whole thing, the track is actually a metaphor, and the birds represent a strained relationship where one person wants to stay in their comfort zone and the other wants to grow and change.

The opening verse says: “Two birds on a wire/ One tries to fly away/ And the other watches him close from that wire/ He says he wants to as well/ But he is a liar.”

People on TikTok are using the song to talk about a relationship they are experiencing, whether it’s with a friend, family member or lover, that isn’t working because they both want different things.

The song continues: “Two birds of a feather/ Say that they’re always gonna stay together/ But one’s never going to let go of that wire/ He says that he will/ But he’s just a liar.”

There’s a mismatch in ambition, with one person wanting to move on and take risks, while the other is happy to stick with what they know, because it’s safe.

People are signing the song in American Sign Language to put emphasis on the lyrics and make sure people who are hard of hearing can also understand the deep meaning behind the trend.

