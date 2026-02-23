The Tab

Right, here’s what that emotional ‘two birds on a wire’ TikTok trend actually means

I’m crying

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

If you’ve been on TikTok this week, you will have seen everyone doing that viral “two birds on a wire” trend. It involves singing Regina Spektor’s 2012 track of the same name while also signing the words in American Sign Language, and everyone’s talking about how sad the trend is. If you’re confused, here’s a full explanation.

The viral TikTok sound only uses one line of the song, which comes from the chorus: “Two birds on a wire/ One says, ‘C’mon’ and the other says, ‘I’m tired’.”

However, if you listen to the whole thing, the track is actually a metaphor, and the birds represent a strained relationship where one person wants to stay in their comfort zone and the other wants to grow and change.

The opening verse says: “Two birds on a wire/ One tries to fly away/ And the other watches him close from that wire/ He says he wants to as well/ But he is a liar.”

People on TikTok are using the song to talk about a relationship they are experiencing, whether it’s with a friend, family member or lover, that isn’t working because they both want different things.

The song continues: “Two birds of a feather/ Say that they’re always gonna stay together/ But one’s never going to let go of that wire/ He says that he will/ But he’s just a liar.”

There’s a mismatch in ambition, with one person wanting to move on and take risks, while the other is happy to stick with what they know, because it’s safe.

People are signing the song in American Sign Language to put emphasis on the lyrics and make sure people who are hard of hearing can also understand the deep meaning behind the trend.

Featured image credit: TikTok

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

