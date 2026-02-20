The Tab

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

If you’ve been on TikTok the past couple of weeks, you’ll definitely have seen the baby boo trend all over your For You page, and “baby boo syndrome”, so here’s what it all actually means.

The baby boo trend all started with one innocent dance video.

Back in September last year, TikTok creator @selenaaa.dta posted a video dancing to the song What You Is by NBA Youngboy. She did a dance to the part of the song that says “She gon’ call me baby boo”, and the video racked up one million likes and almost 11 million views. Most of the comments are reacting to Selena being a masculine-presenting lesbian and Asian, with hundreds of comments calling it a “rare” combination.

@selenaaa.dta

She gon call me baby boo#dance #yb#selenadta #wlw #wuhluhwuh

♬ What You Is – ForeverTop

After the viral success of this video, Selena kept making TikToks dancing to this song, and has been keeping it up for the past five months. The repetitiveness of the videos and the silliness of the lyrics is what turned baby boo into a massive meme. TikToks ranking videos of all Selena’s baby boo videos fed into this trend and people started posting their own versions of the baby boo trend earlier this month.

Baby boo syndrome has now entered the chat

As the trend started spreading, people have nicknamed it “baby boo syndrome”. These videos incorporate the original baby boo sound clip and dance into things that have literally nothing to do with it, everything from Mozart to Stranger Things. Videos ranking the baby boo syndrome memes are spreading the “syndrome” even further and getting thousands of likes.

@limblimb3

She gon Call Me Baby Boo 😌 @CEO Of Big Backs 🍔 👑 @louuu🤍 #fyp #meme #funny #dance

♬ original sound – Limb

Now, people are bringing back classic memes like Fergie doing cartwheels while singing a song live, and replacing the lyrics with “baby boo”. One heads up challenge video shows just how far the meme has spread from the original source material.

@samymani

heads up but its baby boo pop culture! #popculture #fyp #trend #babyboo #funny

♬ She Gon Call Me Baby Boo (Ice Cream Truck Remix) – Drayyix

To think this all started with one innocent TikTok dance vide!

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

Ellissa Bain

She’s changed so much

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

People have way too much time on their hands

Eric Dane shows brutal reality of ALS in recent role, dying just 10 months after diagnosis

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was 53

