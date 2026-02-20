Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

2 hours ago

If you’ve been on TikTok the past couple of weeks, you’ll definitely have seen the baby boo trend all over your For You page, and “baby boo syndrome”, so here’s what it all actually means.

The baby boo trend all started with one innocent dance video.

Back in September last year, TikTok creator @selenaaa.dta posted a video dancing to the song What You Is by NBA Youngboy. She did a dance to the part of the song that says “She gon’ call me baby boo”, and the video racked up one million likes and almost 11 million views. Most of the comments are reacting to Selena being a masculine-presenting lesbian and Asian, with hundreds of comments calling it a “rare” combination.

After the viral success of this video, Selena kept making TikToks dancing to this song, and has been keeping it up for the past five months. The repetitiveness of the videos and the silliness of the lyrics is what turned baby boo into a massive meme. TikToks ranking videos of all Selena’s baby boo videos fed into this trend and people started posting their own versions of the baby boo trend earlier this month.

Baby boo syndrome has now entered the chat

As the trend started spreading, people have nicknamed it “baby boo syndrome”. These videos incorporate the original baby boo sound clip and dance into things that have literally nothing to do with it, everything from Mozart to Stranger Things. Videos ranking the baby boo syndrome memes are spreading the “syndrome” even further and getting thousands of likes.

Now, people are bringing back classic memes like Fergie doing cartwheels while singing a song live, and replacing the lyrics with “baby boo”. One heads up challenge video shows just how far the meme has spread from the original source material.

To think this all started with one innocent TikTok dance vide!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via TikTok