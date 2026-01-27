The Tab

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

There’s even a sound for it now

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you might have seen videos talking about what makes people a “young ho”, and even calling themself one, so here’s the meaning behind the viral young ho trend explained.

 The young ho trend actually started with a tweet

Although the trend has taken off hugely on TikTok, it actually originates from a random X post shared in November last year. X user @Bean_____1 tweeted six words that started a viral debate and has now birthed a whole movement.

“Young hoes cook everything on high,” the tweet said.

At first people in the comments and quotes just found it funny, and then the meme developed into sharing other things “young hoes” do, like not ironing their clothes and sleeping with a bunch of stuff on the bed. Although it started off as older people making fun of gen Z women, it quickly got reclaimed as young women started making their own young ho videos and saying all the things they do that makes them fit the trend.

@sourjellybabies

the more, the merrier😍 #fyp #youngho #viral #xyzbca

♬ original sound – sᥕᥲᥱᥱ

It’s all basically means that women in their early 20s are still figuring things out and take shortcuts sometimes, because life is hard and making it harder for yourself is just not the young ho mindset.

The young ho trend is actually quite empowering

As the trend has risen in popularity, women have been finding community in the little things they thought nobody else did. There’s even a “put a finger down” TikTok sound to see how much of a young ho you actually are. The video has over two million views.

@kensdreamgurl

lmk if i missed anything #youngho #yungho #neverbeatingtheallegations #neverbeatingthoseallegations #younghoallegations

♬ original sound – kensdreamgurl

“I love the young ho trend it’s so girlhood,” @sssaallyyyyy on X said.

“All a young hoe is is someone who’s freed themselves from being inconvenienced,” said another person.

So, what started off as a misogynistic way to talk down on women has now turned into a way for women to relate to each other. Surprisngly cute!

Featured image via TikTok

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
