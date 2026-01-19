The Tab

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

It’s so dumb

Ellissa Bain | Trends

If you’ve been on TikTok this week, you will have definitely seen everyone talking about Japanese cheesecake. It feels like we’re back in lockdown because the food trend has gone crazily viral, and the recipe just… ridiculous. So, what on earth is a Japanese cheesecake? And why is everyone making them? Here’s what’s going on.

Here’s what a Japanese cheesecake actually is, and why people on TikTok are weirdly obsessed

The viral Japanese cheesecake is a breakfast, dessert or snack that involves getting a tub of natural Greek yoghurt and putting biscuits in it. Most people choose to use Lotus Biscoff biscuits. Basically, you stick the biscuits into the yoghurt tub, leave it in the fridge overnight so they go soft and stir it all together. It’s supposed to taste like a cheesecake… even though it contains no cheese.

@jericafeasts

Had to try the viral 2 ingredient Japanese cheesecake cake. 2 ingredients: 1. Tub of Siggis Greek yogurt t 2. Biscoff cookies Left in fridge overnight! Actually so yum – the layered mix between thick yogurt and sweet crumbly crackers >> #viraljapanesehack #japancheesecake #japanyogurtcake #japangreekyogurt #greekyogurtbiscoff

♬ original sound – sped up 2000’s audios

Basically, it’s gone viral because people are saying it’s a healthy, low-calorie dessert for when you fancy something sweet. Some people are getting completely roped in by the new viral fad and claiming it’s the best thing since sliced bread (somehow), but others aren’t buying it at all.

“How can that be cheesecake it’s yoghurt and biscuits,” one person wrote on TikTok. Someone else said: “I tried it, it doesn’t really taste like cheesecake, it just tastes like yoghurt with Biscoff in it.”

The recipe is called a Japanese cheesecake because the trend originated on social media in Japan. People there were putting Japanese sable cookies, which are like shortbread, in yoghurt and leaving them overnight. Now, Japan, one of the most culinarily advanced countries in the world, has become associated with the most stupid recipe.

@explorewithtaka

The Viral Japanese Yogurt Cheesecake! Honestly really good. Give it a try! #fypシ゚viral #fypシ #cheesecake #greekyogurt

♬ Old Film – Kairo Vibe

Most Read

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

It’s literally sticking a few biscuits into yoghurt, it’s really nothing revolutionary. People on TikTok love to take the most basic thing, give it a stupid name and act like it’s the best thing on earth. It’s a bit of an insult to real Japanese cheesecakes, the amazing, jiggly, soufflé-like cheesecakes that were made by Japanese chef Tomotaro Kuzuno in the late 1960s.

If you’re on a health kick and looking for something that will get rid of your sweet treat craving, then sure, go ahead. It probably tastes alright. But honestly, I’d give this one a miss. Just put fruit and honey on your yoghurt instead.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Food TikTok Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends

Read Next

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Explaining the ‘becoming Chinese’ trend, that has gone viral on TikTok

Latest

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

It’s not just the cast, here’s why numerous Love Is Blind crew members have also sued the show

Hayley Soen

They were successful

Vile details Ruby Franke admitted to in court as Netflix doc reveals harrowing footage

Hebe Hancock

She believed her children were ‘evil and possessed’

A *very* spicy scene from the Heated Rivalry book was cut from the show, and I’m grieving

Claudia Cox

We could’ve had even more cottage content

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

It’s not just the cast, here’s why numerous Love Is Blind crew members have also sued the show

Hayley Soen

They were successful

Vile details Ruby Franke admitted to in court as Netflix doc reveals harrowing footage

Hebe Hancock

She believed her children were ‘evil and possessed’

A *very* spicy scene from the Heated Rivalry book was cut from the show, and I’m grieving

Claudia Cox

We could’ve had even more cottage content