What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

If you’ve been on TikTok this week, you will have definitely seen everyone talking about Japanese cheesecake. It feels like we’re back in lockdown because the food trend has gone crazily viral, and the recipe just… ridiculous. So, what on earth is a Japanese cheesecake? And why is everyone making them? Here’s what’s going on.

The viral Japanese cheesecake is a breakfast, dessert or snack that involves getting a tub of natural Greek yoghurt and putting biscuits in it. Most people choose to use Lotus Biscoff biscuits. Basically, you stick the biscuits into the yoghurt tub, leave it in the fridge overnight so they go soft and stir it all together. It’s supposed to taste like a cheesecake… even though it contains no cheese.

Basically, it’s gone viral because people are saying it’s a healthy, low-calorie dessert for when you fancy something sweet. Some people are getting completely roped in by the new viral fad and claiming it’s the best thing since sliced bread (somehow), but others aren’t buying it at all.

“How can that be cheesecake it’s yoghurt and biscuits,” one person wrote on TikTok. Someone else said: “I tried it, it doesn’t really taste like cheesecake, it just tastes like yoghurt with Biscoff in it.”

The recipe is called a Japanese cheesecake because the trend originated on social media in Japan. People there were putting Japanese sable cookies, which are like shortbread, in yoghurt and leaving them overnight. Now, Japan, one of the most culinarily advanced countries in the world, has become associated with the most stupid recipe.

It’s literally sticking a few biscuits into yoghurt, it’s really nothing revolutionary. People on TikTok love to take the most basic thing, give it a stupid name and act like it’s the best thing on earth. It’s a bit of an insult to real Japanese cheesecakes, the amazing, jiggly, soufflé-like cheesecakes that were made by Japanese chef Tomotaro Kuzuno in the late 1960s.

If you’re on a health kick and looking for something that will get rid of your sweet treat craving, then sure, go ahead. It probably tastes alright. But honestly, I’d give this one a miss. Just put fruit and honey on your yoghurt instead.

Featured image credit: TikTok