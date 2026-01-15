Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

2 hours ago

Creepy videos of “mimics” have been all over TikTok the past week, but what are they? Here’s what you need to know about the mimic TikTok trend.

The mimic TikTok trend has a really creepy origin

On TikTok, videos of eerie audios echoing in empty houses have been everywhere. As part of the mimic trend, people will play sounds out loud from their homes, and record as the mimic makes the same sound but louder and more echoey. These videos have millions of likes, and the comments are constantly questioning what’s going on.

Mimics actually come from gaming culture. A mimic is a shapeshifting creature that impersonates other things. In popular role-playing tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons, mimics take the form of objects to try and trick players into interacting with them, like a treasure chest, before they attack. But the TikTok mimics are most likely based off the extremely popular horror game franchise, Five Night’s at Freddy’s.

The games follow you, the main character, as you try and escape animatronic creatures that come to life at night. In a spin-off game called The Secret of the Mimic, the titular villains introduced. In this game, The Mimic is a super advanced animatronic endoskeleton that shape shifts and acts out human behaviour to try and trick the player.

Are the mimic TikTok videos actually real?

Well, no. The mimic isn’t a real creature, and most of the viral TikTok videos showing “proof” of a mimic are just people either editing their TikTok audios to make them echoier and creepy, or people using speakers in their bathroom to create the same effect.

So you can rest assured that there’s no evil creature hiding in your house, ready to trick you by imitating the sound of your ringtone.

Featured image via TikTok