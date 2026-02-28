A guide to Cambridge University’s new Student Union officers

Everything you need to know about your new sabbatical officers for the next academic year

8 hours ago

The election results for the student union have been announced and we have a new set of sabbatical officers who are coming into office next academic year.

This was announced at an event earlier this week on Thursday 26th February and was live streamed.

The voting system used is single transferable vote: all voters rank candidates and votes are reallocated by the system until a candidate has met the required quota (50 per cent of total votes).

President (Undergrad)

Elected: Melanie Benedict with 1708 votes

Melanie has promised fairer rents and access for all whether it be through accessibility or protecting minorities and their spaces e.g. trans students. She has also promised a more ethical Cambridge, better transparency and more support.

Other candidates:

Sophia Choudhury: 1207 votes

Re-Open Nominations (RON): 295 votes

Nesar Rafiq: 203 votes

VP for Education and Widening Participation

Elected: Sarah Misraoui with 1212 votes

Sarah has said she’ll push for access following admissions; affordability; supporting student volunteers; improving educational experience and outcomes; improving employability and, just like Melanie, has said she’ll advocate for an ethical and responsible Cambridge.

Other candidates:

Jessica Asiedu-Kwatchey: 645 votes

Corrine Kola-Balogun: 465 votes

Martin Varga: 362 votes

Maya Karthikeyan: 279 votes

RON: 113 votes

VP for Societies and Communities

Elected: Stella Wilkinson with 1457 votes

Stella has promised to increase college equality; work to prevent any (further) course closures; continue to lobby the university for work extensions for students with sports or music commitments; improve rent negotiation training for JCRs and set up renters infrastructure on the SU website. She has also pledged to build a better SU through other open and unfinished campaigns within her remit.

Other candidates:

Olivia Ledger: 1132 votes

VP for Liberation and Welfare

Elected: Talulla Harris with 1861 votes

Tallula has promised to promote intersectional representation, improve student safety, support student activism, strengthen community and wellbeing and support those in need of financial support.

Other candidates:

Yuqing Yang: 801 votes

University Councillor

Elected: Bethany Watson with 1071 votes

Beth has pledged to reassess sexual violence reporting at university, create new avenues for collective student action, encourage constructive academic feedback and promote equality of academic resources across colleges.

Other candidates:

Nmesoma Kamalu: 722 votes

Abel Mavura: 644 votes

RON: 143 votes

Vareesh Pratap: 29 votes

The postgraduate president has yet to be announced and is dependent on the results of an appeal following the disqualification of a candidate.

Featured image via Instagram @councillorbeth @tallula4welfareandliberation @sarahforewp @stellayourvp @melanie4supres and Unsplash