Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

32 mins ago

London Metropolitan University has announced proposals to reduce over 120 staff members.

The University College Union (UCU) said this decision was taken without reasonable consultation or transparency. The university expects to issue formal notices of redundancy to staff in March.

Those affected include stuff acrosss across the schools of Art, Architecture and Design, Business and Law, Built Environment, Computing and Digital Media, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences and Professions.

These proposals come amid wider financial pressures across the sector, with many universities announcing cost-cutting measures, including staff redundancies. In November, the Office for Students warned nearly half of providers could face deficits in 2025-26.

However, UCU described these cuts as “indefensible.” Despite London Metropolitan’s reported losses, recent audited accounts show £180 million in unrestricted funds, and £27 million committed for capital expenditure for this year.

The union has also criticised senior management pay- last year alone, 19 senior staff earned between £105,000 and £295,000, with the vice-chancellor receiving £341,000.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady described the cuts as “academic vandalism” which risks undermining the university’s inclusive ethos. She urged the university to rethink its decision in consultation with the union to save jobs, highlighting its founding principles of widening participation and educating those traditionally excluded from higher education- working-class students, mature learners, migrants, carers, disabled students, and first-generation students.

The union fears that cuts will result in fewer teaching staff, less academic support, reduced feedback and advice for students, as well as fewer courses on offer. One UCU member told the Socialist Worker that cuts “will definitely affect the future of the university and its students”.

UCU and trade union UNISON have carried out a series of rallies on Goulston Street and Holloway Road throuhgout February. Demonstrations have been well attended by members of the community, staff and students, as well as Jeremy Corbyn, MP for Islington North.

The UCU’s demands include withdrawal of current redundancy proposals to allow for an agreed alternative pathway, a commitment to no compulsory redundancies, implementation of an effective voluntary severance scheme, and an open meeting between university management and staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Gillespie (@christina.paine.14)

Speaking to The London Tab, Christina Paine, UCU branch chair for London Met, said that university management’s refusal to negotiate in good faith has forced students and staff to fight for the survival of their university: “Staff and students want a voice to be consulted. Our vice chancellor is not even in the university to receive our petition.”

The campaign is building towards a wider online solidarity rally which will take place on Monday 2nd March.

A London Metropolitan spokesperson said: “We recognise how difficult and unsettling this period is for colleagues and students. No university takes proposals that may affect staff lightly and we are having to do so in the wider unsettled context of the UK higher education sector challenges and pressures.

“We recently completed a 45-day formal staff consultation process with staff and our recognised trade unions throughout. We are now in a further month-long period of carefully reviewing all submissions and representations before any decisions are taken.

“These proposals are being considered in the context of significant financial pressures across the higher education sector. Before entering consultation, all non-pay budgets were significantly reduced across the university.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via UCU