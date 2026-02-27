The Tab

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

Katie Gibb | News

London Metropolitan University has announced proposals to reduce over 120 staff members.

The University College Union (UCU) said this decision was taken without reasonable consultation or transparency. The university expects to issue formal notices of redundancy to staff in March.

Those affected include stuff acrosss across the schools of Art, Architecture and Design, Business and Law, Built Environment, Computing and Digital Media, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences and Professions.

These proposals come amid wider financial pressures across the sector, with many universities announcing cost-cutting measures, including staff redundancies. In November, the Office for Students warned nearly half of providers could face deficits in 2025-26.

However, UCU described these cuts as “indefensible.” Despite London Metropolitan’s reported losses, recent audited accounts show £180 million in unrestricted funds, and £27 million committed for capital expenditure for this year.

via UCU

The union has also criticised senior management pay- last year alone, 19 senior staff earned between £105,000 and £295,000, with the vice-chancellor receiving £341,000.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady described the cuts as “academic vandalism” which risks undermining the university’s inclusive ethos. She urged the university to rethink its decision in consultation with the union to save jobs, highlighting its founding principles of widening participation and educating those traditionally excluded from higher education- working-class students, mature learners, migrants, carers, disabled students, and first-generation students.

The union fears that cuts will result in fewer teaching staff, less academic support, reduced feedback and advice for students, as well as fewer courses on offer. One UCU member told the Socialist Worker that cuts “will definitely affect the future of the university and its students”.

UCU protestors

via UCU

UCU and trade union UNISON have carried out a series of rallies on Goulston Street and Holloway Road throuhgout February. Demonstrations have been well attended by members of the community, staff and students, as well as Jeremy Corbyn, MP for Islington North.

The UCU’s demands include withdrawal of current redundancy proposals to allow for an agreed alternative pathway, a commitment to no compulsory redundancies, implementation of an effective voluntary severance scheme, and an open meeting between university management and staff.

Speaking to The London Tab, Christina Paine, UCU branch chair for London Met, said that university management’s refusal to negotiate in good faith has forced students and staff to fight for the survival of their university: “Staff and students want a voice to be consulted. Our vice chancellor is not even in the university to receive our petition.”

The campaign is building towards a wider online solidarity rally which will take place on Monday 2nd March.

A London Metropolitan spokesperson said: “We recognise how difficult and unsettling this period is for colleagues and students. No university takes proposals that may affect staff lightly and we are having to do so in the wider unsettled context of the UK higher education sector challenges and pressures.

“We recently completed a 45-day formal staff consultation process with staff and our recognised trade unions throughout. We are now in a further month-long period of carefully reviewing all submissions and representations before any decisions are taken.
“These proposals are being considered in the context of significant financial pressures across the higher education sector. Before entering consultation, all non-pay budgets were significantly reduced across the university.”
Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Hayley Soen

Season four was dedicated to them

