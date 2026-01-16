The Tab

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Lynn Tan | News

Birkbeck, University of London and London Metropolitan University have each reported financial deficits for the 2025-2026 academic year, joining half of all higher education institutions in England. 

Times Higher Education reports Birkbeck at a deficit of £7 million, and London Met at £12 million, with a total income drop of £20 million. 

These are not unique cases. The Office for Students published a financial sustainability update in November 2025, with around 45 per cent, or 124 higher education providers, reported to be in a deficit for 2025-2026. 

The update followed the Office for Students’ annual report in May 2025, which detailed the financial condition of the higher education sector in England based on data from universities, colleges and other institutions.

De Montfort University in Leicester attributes the “tricky economic climate” to the increased costs but decreased real-terms value of tuition fees, and over-recruiting of home students by some institutions to make up for their financial shortfalls.

The major decline in international students is also a significant factor, a result of “overcomplicated visa policies, rising tuition fees, and course cancellations,” according to the International Business Times.

The OfS also says institutions have been overly optimistic with their student recruitment forecast, especially for international students. These institutions previously predicted some level of improvement in their financial outlook in 2025-2026, after predicting deficits for three consecutive years. 

According to OfS’ modelling, financial recovery of the sector could continue to weaken at least until 2027-28.

London Metropolitan University via Google Maps

Most Read

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Despite the deficit, a spokesperson for London Met said: “London Met remains stable. We are debt-free, hold healthy cash reserves, and continue to invest in our estate and digital infrastructure. The speed with which we have been able to post our results reflects the confidence our governing bodies and auditors have in our financial stability and status as a going concern.

“Our financial planning is focused on sustainability, with proactive, measured decisions to manage resources carefully. We have a clear plan to return to surplus while maintaining the high-quality experience our students and staff deserve.”

Commenting on the OfS’ analysis, Director of Regulation at the OfS, Philippa Pickford, added: “Universities now have welcome clarity over tuition fee levels in future years, and we also know that many institutions are continuing to take significant steps to cut costs, work collaboratively with partners and seek opportunities for realistic growth.”

“They are also becoming more realistic and prudent in their planning, including tempering ambitions for recruitment that are too optimistic.”

The Tab has reached out to Birkbeck, University of London and London Metropolitan university for comment.

Featured image via Unsplash and Google Maps

Lynn Tan | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Former London schoolgirl confirmed dead after Swiss bar fire

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

London student found guilty of murder after stabbing fellow student in the face

Latest

Exactly how they filmed the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry – were any props used?

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

Exactly how they filmed the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry – were any props used?

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?