Former London schoolgirl confirmed dead after Swiss bar fire

Charlotte Niddam is one of 40 identified victims of the fire

Violet Kennerk | News

A former student at two British schools has been confirmed as one of the victims from the Swiss bar fire, according to Swiss authorities.

The fire occurred at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during the early hours of New Years Day.

40 victims have been identified, with a further 116 injured.

Charlotte Niddam was a former pupil of Immanuel College, a private school in Hertfordshire and the Jewish Free School in north-west London.

The Jewish Free School encouraged “love and prayers” and explained Charlotte had been a student there for two years, before moving back to France.

Immanual College also released a statement, saying that Charlotte’s family had “asked that we all keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time”.

“We are all praying for a miracle for Charlotte and the others”, it added.

Crans-Montana’s tourism website lists Charlotte as a babysitter for the resort during school holidays. It has since updated their website recently, saying: “Crans-Montana is in mourning and stands with deep compassion alongside everyone affected by the tragedy of the night of 1st January.

“We would like to inform our visitors that Crans-Montana, along with most of its activities, restaurants and local businesses, remains open. You are warmly invited to visit them with calm, respect and consideration during this time of shared sorrow”.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with sparklers believed to have been set off inside the bar, and raised too close to the ceiling during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Swiss prosecutors have placed the two bar managers under criminal investigation, after the mayor of Crans-Montana revealed the bar had not undergone safety checks for five years.

In a recent post on X, Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, confirmed Charlotte’s tragic death, adding: “My thoughts are with all her family and friends after this devastating loss”.

Charlotte’s family have released a social media post, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Charlotte.

“Details regarding the funeral arrangements will follow shortly. It is most likely on Thursday in Paris. Thank you for all your support those last few days.”

All 40 victims of the fire have now been identified, and memorial sessions are underway throughout Crans-Montana.

The Swiss embassy has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via TikTok @charlotteniddam

Violet Kennerk | News
