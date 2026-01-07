The Tab

Full inquest date set for ‘unnatural’ death of teenager on Nottingham Trent campus

Krystian Butler passed away in student accommodation

Liz Burton

A date for a full inquest into the death of an 18-year-old student, who passed away on Nottingham Trent University campus, has been set.

Krystian Butler died 20th October 2024 at student accommodation in Hampden Street on Nottingham Trent City Campus.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but it is expected to be revealed at the full inquest, which will be heard by coroner Nathaneal Hartley at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Tuesday 13th January 2026.

Hampden Street is exclusively occupied by the university’s student accommodation including Byron, Hampden, Sandby and Gill Street South.

via Unsplash

Coroner Fiona Gingell opened the initial inquest in February 2025 during a short hearing, which established the teenager had been identified by a security officer to police officers called to the scene.

She also said was “triggered” to open the inquest by the “unnatural element” surrounding the teenagers death.

It is anticipated that the full inquest will reveal circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

Nottingham Trent University and UCC have been contacted for comment. 

Liz Burton
