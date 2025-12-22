The Tab

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus

Ellamaria Viscomi | News

Bosses of the financially struggling University of Nottingham have been warned that plans to cut-costs risk pushing the university down the global academy rankings and causing further monetary problems.

The universities branch of the University College Union (UCU) has expressed concern that the proposal to increase the number of students per staff member would restrict academics’ research time and severely damage the quality of teaching.

Under the proposed plans, the ratio of students to employees would rise from 13 to roughly 20 students per staff member.

In November, the university announced that its intention to suspend courses, such as mental health and children’s nursing and modern languages, and later announced that it would be selling the barely opened Castle Meadow Campus despite investing more than £80 million into it.

More than 280 staff have taken voluntary redundancy as part of the university’s “Future Nottingham” restructuring project.

Via Google Maps

Following the announcement and a council vote which approved these courses suspensions, the UCU said the university is looking to increase the number of students per staff member so it can “rightsize” its workforce.

Lopa Leach, President of the University of Nottingham’s UCU branch said the change poses “serious risks” to the university’s academic standing.

“The modelling makes clear that these changes would damage Nottingham’s research environment, harm the student experience and significantly weaken our national and global rankings,” she continued.

Most Read

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

tylor chase ned's declassified school survival guide/homeless, ex-nickelodeon

From Nickelodeon actor to homeless: What happened to Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase?

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

The union has also produced a report with help from staff members and data experts which labelled the student-staff measurement a “crude headcount ratio” and claimed that increasing the number of students per employee would also reduce the amount of time academics could devote to research. According to the UCU analyses, the number would be decreased from 33 per cent to as low as 25 per cent of staff time.

It also found the university would drop roughly 25 places in the QS World Rankings if the student-staff measurement changes were put in place.

The UCU has said it had not received a formal response from either the university’s executive board or its council.

A University of Nottingham Spokesperson told The Nottingham Tab that: “We continue to have regular dialogue with our Trade Union colleagues as part of our joint recognition agreement and would encourage them to submit their counterproposals as part of the engagement process which is currently underway.

“The university is continuing to actively engage with staff, students and stakeholders about our proposals and is welcoming feedback and providing support on the development of viable counterproposals, which will inform our final business case.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Nottingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Ellamaria Viscomi | News

Read Next

Plans for Grade II listed building to become Nottingham student flats

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

leeds beckett university and the university of manchester with some students both of which are uk universities that spent loads on restructuring

Um, 37 UK universities spent over £1 million on ‘restructuring’ amid their financial crisis

Latest

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist