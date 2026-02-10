Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

51 mins ago

There is nothing sexy about Valentine’s Day. No matter which way you butter it, booking a table 12 weeks in advance, eating a themed set menu at triple the price, and dining centimetres away from other smug couples is never ok. And yet! Here we are. The pressure gets to all of us. So, if you’re celebrating Valentine’s or Galentine’s, even reluctantly, this is for you. We tried and tested a bunch of London’s finest restaurants, bars, and ~romance-forward~ activities, and here are the ones worth leaving the house for. Here are eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s Day that won’t cringe you out.

Chiave, Shoreditch





Best for: Pre-dinner cocktails

Given that Shoreditch is home to every hyped restaurant in London right now, you’re going to want an intimate pre-dinner cocktail this weekend. Chiave is just that; inside an easy-to-miss door on Redchurch Street hides a dim and moody bar with only a handful of seats. You can tell they mean business here when it comes to the drinks – everything feels expertly crafted, down to the wintry colour palette. Make a booking here.

Banya No.1 Hoxton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banya No.1 – Hoxton (@gobanya.hoxton)

Best for: A romantic spa but with a huge twist

I’ve been hooked on the concept of Banya No.1 Hoxton ever since I heard about Justin Bieber’s visit in 2016. He supposedly spent six hours in there, and honestly, I see why. This Russian Spa is as authentic as they come; we tried a 2-hour circuit experience that included a traditional Parenie Ritual (a 10-minute invigorating beating with birch, oak, and eucalyptus leaves in a 70°C steam room), a honey-and-salt scrub, and private use of our own wing. It’s not for the faint-hearted, obviously, and while the enforced cold bucket followed by cold plunge takes courage while you’re there, you will leave feeling like you’re floating on clouds. Book it here.

Kamara, Soho

Best for: Late-night cocktails and small plates

Despite being in the middle of Soho, Kamara still feels like a secret. Hidden away above Brother Marcus, you’ll find a terracotta-drenched room and a cocktail menu with plenty of flair (whatever you do, don’t skip the Picked Smash). But don’t be fooled by the speakeasy vibe, the food is equally impressive, and we were thinking about the baklava sandwich with pistachio ice cream and honey cream for days after. Book a table here.

Leven, Manchester

Best for: A whirlwind weekend in Manchester

Manchester has always been cool, but the restaurant scene has really taken on a new life recently. You can get there in just over two hours from London, and spend a solid two days coffee-ing, vintage browsing, and eating (we love Erst, Stow, and Pollen). Obviously, you’ll need to be close to all the food and action, and Leven hotel is within walking distance of most, if not all, important spots. Bedrooms feature a freestanding bath, and the beautiful interiors give Leven a proper city warehouse loft feel. Most importantly, it’s set literally on the iconic Canal Street, so when you fancy a quick dip into karaoke en route home, you’ve not got far to go. Book it here.

Andrew Edmunds, Soho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Edmunds (@andrew.edmunds)

Best for: Classic candlelit romance

Known for its old Soho charm, you will find Andrew Edmunds on top of countless ‘best romantic London restaurants’ lists, and for good reason. This wood-panelled 18th-century town house will convert even the most Valentine’s-skeptic among us. It’s very wooden, winding and cramped (but in a charming Ye Old way), with white tablecloths, handwritten menus and classic cooking that lives up to the interiors – think big proper plates like Chicken Milanese and Calf’s Liver. Book a table here.

Firesyde, Surrey

Best for: A Cabin retreat you don’t have to travel hours out of London to get to

This place is so cute that you may temporarily begin to like winter, or at least respect it. Picture this: it’s raining, but you’re snugly undercover while someone (not you) is cooking a steak on an open flame, as you sit with red wine in hand, blanket over knees, reading your book. And don’t get us started on the outdoor bathtub. Book it here.

Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colonel Saab (@colonelsaab)

Best for: A tasting menu experience

If you are going to opt for a full-on Valentine’s dining extravaganza, curry is always a good option for a set menu, because you’re still truly getting fed. Colonel Saab, which I’m told is adored by Jennifer Coolidge and Reese Witherspoon, is serving up a five-course feast. It’s a delicious journey without being pretentious. The Valentine’s offer includes two glasses of Rose Champagne and petit fours, and the Makhmali Palak Paneer was a highlight. Book a table here.

Yasmin, Soho

Best for: The Galentine’s Date

Whisper it, but the real people you need to impress on Valentine’s are the girlies. Yasmin, Soho is the jewel in the crown of Galentine’s dates. An intimate rooftop restaurant with views of London, Middle-Eastern small plates, and banging cocktails – aka the ideal environment for a solid four-hour gossip session. We’d recommended skipping the mains and getting one of everything on the starters and small plates list. Book a table here.