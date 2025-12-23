‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’

A University of Nottingham student has spoken out about the university’s plans to suspend mental health nursing courses for the next academic year.

Last month, the university announced it is suspending 48 courses deemed “less financially viable”, including mental health nursing, children’s nursing and modern languages.

Mental health student Ella-Maria Boyer took to social media to express her disappointment about the cuts, describing the news as more than “just a decision” and instead a “dismissal of mental health”.

In an exclusive interview with The Nottingham Tab, Ella-Maria explains that, with the rising mental health crisis in the UK, “the uni doing this is definitely silencing us”.

According to NHS England, one in four adults and one in 10 children are experiencing a mental illness, with the service treating a record high of 3.8 million people last year. Ella believes that these issues will be exacerbated if the university cuts the course.

She said: “There’s an extra handful of patients that can’t get cared for and are going to struggle alone. It completely reduces the pipeline for new nurses entering the workforce”.

The Royal College of Nursing has also expressed concern over the university’s decision to suspend nursing courses. In a statement, it said the withdrawal will cause “long-lasting consequences” and could lead to “fewer mental health nurses for the people of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire”

Although courses are being suspended, the university said that current students can still complete their degree. However, Ella believes it will “100 per cent still impact the course” through disruptions such as strikes.

She added: “Nursing is a very intense degree and there is a lot to get right […] so having the most in-classroom time […] really impacts us to give the best care for other people.”

Despite this, she describes her lecturers “absolutely brilliant” and explains they have reassured students they will be continue to be there for them.

The university has cited “declining population” on courses and “low demand from prospective students” as its main reasons for suspending certain courses.

However, Ella-Maria argues that “saying we don’t get enough people is a complete dismissal, it means 30 or 40 less nurses” in the healthcare system, something which will have consequences for “us as well as our patients”.

A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: “While the university is proposing to reduce our nursing offer, we remain committed to training doctors, nurses, midwives and healthcare professionals through our excellent Medical School and continuing Adult Nursing and Midwifery courses.

“There has generally been lower demand for nursing disciplines and in order to fill places we have had to lower tariffs for some of these courses. Mental health nursing student numbers have halved over the past three years. These are really difficult decisions, but we need to respond to the government’s recent ask in the Post 16 Education and Skills White Paper for universities to specialise in areas of strength and collaborate with others for the benefit of students and society. “We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on students to ensure they meet their learning outcome. We are grateful for the continued support of our Trust partners and will be working closely with them as part of this process.”

The University of Nottingham suspended intake for 48 courses across 15 subject areas on 10th November. This means that students who have already started these courses can carry on, but the university won’t let in any freshers for these subjects for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Foundation year students won’t be able to progress to the undergraduate course for that subject and the university’s management is considering whether to permanently close these courses.

