Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Claudia Cox | News

A leading Russell Group university has announced plans to shut down 48 courses which are “less financially viable”.

The Uni of Nottingham will suspend intake for 48 courses across 15 subject areas on the 10th November. This means that students who have already started these courses can carry on, but the uni won’t let in any freshers for these subjects for the 2026/2027 academic year. Foundation year students won’t be able to progress to the undergraduate course for that subject. Management are considering whether to permanently close these courses. The university’s council will decide by 25th November wherever to go ahead with these plans.

Although several UK unis are struggling with their finances at the moment, the University of Nottingham is the first Russell Group uni to announce the suspension of this many courses due to budget cuts. Cardiff University did propose cutting five subjects in January 2025, but scaled back their plans following backlash from students and staff.

The uni had an operating deficit of £17 million at the end of the 2023/2024 academic year.

The Trent Building at the University of Nottingham russell group uni 48 courses

The Trent Building at the University of Nottingham

The 15 subject areas the University of Nottingham will suspend intake for are:

  • Agriculture and agricultural business management
  • American and Canadian studies
  • Animal nutrition MSc
  • Education (UG only)
  • Food science
  • Health promotion and public health
  • MArch architecture design and build
  • Mathematical physics (MSci only)
  • Microbiology
  • Modern languages
  • Music
  • Nursing (child and mental health)
  • Plant biology
  • Social work (PGT only)
  • Theology

The Uni of Nottingham selected the 48 courses in these subject areas based on several factors, including fewer students signing up for the courses, and the research in these fields not generating as much income.

Several of these subjects – such as modern languages, nursing and education – have become far less popular among UK students over the last five years. Many UK unis have cut back their modern language departments due to low applications from students.

These huge cuts are part of the University of Nottingham’s “Future Nottingham” programme. The uni is also merging several departments, and cutting more than 250 jobs.

The University and College Union (UCU) objects to these changes. Staff from the University of Nottingham will go ahead with their plans to strike throughout November and December.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said: “Over the past 18 months, we have been developing a clear set of proposals that will guide the size and shape of our organisation and ensure our university continues to be a global leader in education, innovation, student success and research.”

The uni’s announcement explained the “Future Nottingham” programme “aims to help us maintain our status as a global leader in education and student success, and to build resilience against the financial pressures that institutions across the country are facing”.

Featured image by Greentreepencil.

