The Tab
student skydiving university of southampton

Student sues for £15m after accident at uni’s skydive club caused ‘catastrophic’ injuries

She claims the uni doctor shouldn’t have let her jump

Claudia Cox | News

A woman is suing for £15 million after an accident when she was a student at a university’s skydive club left her with “catastrophic” injuries.

When Miriam Barker was a 21-year-old history and philosophy student at the University of Southampton, she joined the uni’s Skydiving Society. Miriam Barker was injured during a dive at Dunkeswell Airfield in Devon. According to her lawyer, “she fell heavily onto her knees and face, her neck was compressed as her legs went up behind her. She remained conscious and felt an excruciating pain in her neck and back. She was unable to move her arms or legs.” The impact caused a “catastrophic spinal chord injury”. Eight years on, she is reliant on a wheelchair.

Dunkeswell Airfield (Credit: Lewis Clarke)

Miriam Barker is suing both a university doctor and the skydiving company for £15 million compensation for the long-term consequences of this accident. She claims Dr Aneela Hafiz should not have declared her “fit to do a solo jump”, due to her anxiety and depression. When Miriam Barker joined the University of Southampton’s skydiving club in early 2018, she was about to start cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and was taking medication. Miriam Barker’s lawyers allege these mental health conditions affected her “ability to concentrate and to perform effective and timely decision making in a stressful situation”, so Dr Aneela Hafiz should have declared skydiving as an “unacceptable risk”.

The Hartley Library at the University of Southampton student skydive club suing over accident

The Hartley Library at the University of Southampton
(Credit: Iamtheabelman)

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

Dr Aneela Hafiz denies being liable for the accident. In her written defence, she said Barker appeared “stable” and “markedly improved”. Dr Hafiz’s lawyers argue she assessed the student when she joined the skydive club two months before the accident, and Barker did not inform her of any changes to her mental health.

Miriam Barker is suing the skydiving company Skydive Buzz as she claims the training exercises did not prepare her adequately, and the instructors did not “talk her down” properly on the radio during the dive. Skydive Buzz denies being liable for this student’s accident, and claims she landed in a way “contrary to tuition”. It says the training exercises were “a perfectly reasonable means of teaching students”.

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

Featured image of the University of Southampton by FlickScullyFeatured image of skydiving does not depict the university’s club.

More on: News University
Claudia Cox | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

oxford university boat club rowing team investigation report

Investigation exposes bullying and ‘personalised profanity’ at Oxford Brookes Uni rowing club

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

uk uni courses least popular nursing students and modern language students

30 uni courses that are way, way less popular in the UK now than five years ago

Latest
celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.